Daniel Ricciardo labels early McLaren F1 exit “a blessing in disguise”

Daniel Ricciardo believes his premature exit from McLaren has proven to be a “blessing for disguise” after getting another opportunity in F1.

After two difficult seasons alongside Lando Norris, Ricciardo was dropped for F1 2023 as McLaren opted for the highly-rated Oscar Piastri.

This left Ricciardo without a drive, even though he had the possibility of going to Haas for 2023.

In the end, Ricciardo rejoined Red Bull as their third driver.

After just 10 races, Ricciardo’s return to F1 was announced, replacing Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri.

The Australian will remain with the Italian-based team alongside Yuki Tsunoda for 2024.

In an interview with Motorsport.com, Ricciardo opened up about why his time away from the sport was beneficial.

“Look, as uncomfortable at times the McLaren situation was, it was a blessing in disguise,” he said. “Let's say they cancelled my contract because I needed to step away to kind of re-find myself, re-find my love and get the hunger back as well.

“I think there were a lot of elements that had just been a little bit hurt or bruised from it all, like my drive and my motivation. So, I just needed to find that again and that time away gave that to me.”

Ricciardo spent six months on the sidelines effectively, allowing him to consider whether he still wants to be an F1 driver - and if he has the motivation to get back to his best form.

He was dismantled by Norris at McLaren, with many questioning if the ‘Red Bull Ricciardo’ was still there.

“When you go through something, obviously it can change you a little bit and give you maybe a different perspective, or make you appreciate the good times more or understand how to handle the low,” Ricciardo added.

“Or when you were down, maybe then you realise what's important to you and what isn't.

“So, just through all of that stuff, I think you learn a lot about yourself. And I think coming out of it, I realised that I still really love this, I still do believe in myself.”