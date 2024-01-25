Break clauses, €50m salary estimation - rumours emerge about Charles Leclerc’s new Ferrari F1 deal

Despite being kept under wraps by Ferrari, finer details about Charles Leclerc’s new F1 deal have been rumoured.

Ferrari confirmed on Thursday that Leclerc, whose existing deal was due to expire at the end of 2024, had extended his contract with the famous Italian team for “several more seasons to come”.

Although the announcement stopped short of specifying exactly how many years his new contract will cover, it is “likely” to be another five-year renewal, according to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport.

Gazzetta says Leclerc could double his current €25m earnings if he sees out the entirety of the deal.

“Exit clauses related to performance” will kick in after the third year of the contract, the report also claims.

Seeing out the full contract’s expected length would keep Leclerc at Ferrari until the end of the 2029 season, by which point the Monegasque would be 31 years old.

Leclerc has recorded all five of his race wins and 23 pole positions with Ferrari.

The 26-year-old’s best-ever F1 season came in 2022 when he finished second in the drivers’ championship with three grands prix victories.

Last season Leclerc came fifth, taking five podiums but no wins.

Despite not yet being able to achieve his dream of winning a world championship with Ferrari, that hasn't stopped Leclerc continuing to put his faith in the team.

"To race for this team has been my dream since I was three years old," Leclerc said.

“I used to watch the Monaco Grand Prix from the window of a friend's apartment at Saint Devote Devote corner and I would always look out for the red cars.

"This team is my second family ever since I joined the Ferrari driver academy in 2016 and we have achieved a lot together, fighting through thick and thin over the past five years.

"However, I believe the best is yet to come and I can't wait for this season to start, to make further progress and be competitive at every race.

"My dream remains that of winning the World Championship with Ferrari."