Charles Leclerc signs long-term Ferrari F1 contract extension

Charles Leclerc has signed a contract extension with Ferrari in a deal that takes him “beyond” the 2024 F1 season.

Ferrari’s announcement gave no further information about the exact length of Leclerc’s new deal other than it being "for several more seasons".

Italian media recently reported that the Monegasque had agreed a bumper five-year contract.

Leclerc’s existing deal was due to expire at the end of the 2024 season but Thursday’s official confirmation has ended any speculation surrounding his future, and sees him commit to the team who have nurtured him for most of his career.

The 26-year-old finished fifth in the 2023 drivers’ championship and finished on the podium five times.

“I’m very pleased to know that I will be wearing the Scuderia Ferrari race suit for several more seasons to come,” Leclerc said.

“To race for this team has been my dream since I was three years old: I used to watch the Monaco Grand Prix from the window of a friend’s apartment at Ste. Devote corner and I would always look out for the red cars.

“This team is my second family ever since I joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and we have achieved a lot together, fighting through thick and thin over the past five years.

“However, I believe the best is yet to come and I can’t wait for this season to start, to make further progress and be competitive at every race.

“My dream remains that of winning the World Championship with Ferrari and I’m sure that in the years ahead, we will enjoy great times together and make our fans happy.”

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur added: “Charles’ bond to the Scuderia goes beyond that of just a driver and a team, as he has been part of the Ferrari family for eight years now, dating back to a time before he first sported the Prancing Horse emblem on his race suit.

“His values and those of our team are intertwined and so it was natural for us to be in agreement on extending our collaboration. We know him for his incessant desire to push himself to the limit and we appreciate his extraordinary abilities when it comes to fighting and overtaking in a race.

“We are determined to give Charles a winning car and I know that his determination and commitment are elements that can make the difference in helping us reach our goals

Teammate Carlos Sainz is in talks with Ferrari about extending his own deal but as yet no agreement has been reached.