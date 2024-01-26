Mercedes F1 chief makes surprising claim about Red Bull chase and reveals ‘wilderness’ inspiration

Mercedes technical director James Allison has claimed the challenge of hunting down F1’s dominant force Red Bull is “lots of fun”.

After winning a record eight consecutive constructors’ championships from the start of F1’s V6 hybrid era in 2014 until 2021, Mercedes have struggled for competitiveness since the introduction of ground effect regulations in 2022.

Following on from a hugely challenging 2022 campaign, Mercedes failed to win a grand prix during a season for the first time since 2011 last year. At the same time, Red Bull have blown away the opposition, winning the last two constructors’ and drivers’ world titles.

Red Bull won 21 of the 22 races held in 2023 to produce the most dominant season in F1 history, but Allison insists Mercedes are not frustrated by their rivals’ success.

“You say it's no fun, actually it's lots of fun,” Allison is quoted by Motorsport.

“It isn't as much fun as winning, that's definitely true, but you have to sort of love the whole of the sport. It involves taking your licks when you haven't done a good enough job.”

Mercedes are hopeful their revamped W15 car will enable them to significantly close the gap to Red Bull and allow Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to challenge for race victories after their winless campaign.

Allison, who has committed his long-term future to Mercedes, pointed to Red Bull’s own recent barren spell as a source of inspiration for the German manufacturer during its recovery effort.

“I think one of the things to admire about Red Bull's current performance is that they stuck gamely to their task in quite a long period in the wilderness,” he said.

“They are now enjoying the fruits of that well-placed labour. It's far from unenjoyable being in that position, as long as the team is collectively confident that it's making the right moves to try to reestablish itself as a force to be reckoned with. There's loads and loads of fun to be had in that.”