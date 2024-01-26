‘A tall order’ - Worrying F1 2024 warning issued for Mercedes by former CEO

Ex-Mercedes CEO Nick Fry is concerned that his former team is in for another “difficult” F1 season this year and believes they face a “tall order” to compete with Red Bull.

Following an unprecedented run of eight consecutive constructors’ championship during the V6 hybrid era, Mercedes have endured two hugely difficult campaigns since ground effect regulations were introduced in 2022.

Mercedes’ bold ‘zeropod’ approach failed to deliver, resulting in the team abandoning the design early in 2023. After favouring a route that is more conventional, Mercedes are hoping to challenge Red Bull this season with their revamped W15 car.

But Fry is not convinced Mercedes can make the competitive step they are aiming for because they have “fallen so far behind by taking a different technical route”.

“I'm sorry to say this, but I don't see the technical team as strong enough at my former team, Mercedes,” Fry told OLBG.

“Competing with Adrian Newey's team is a tall order. They're a great team of people, but they've fallen so far behind by taking a different technical route.

“The rate of improvement is significant year upon year, but spending a year or two with a different concept that doesn't work results in trouble.

“It's easy to say that in hindsight, but they're learning what the likes of Red Bull learned a long time ago. It's difficult to catch up.

“I'm sure they'll be good, but I'm not sure if they'll be exceptional. I can't see Mercedes consistently beating Red Bull.

“It's hard for me to admit as I have such a deep attachment to them, but I think it's going to be difficult this year.”

Fry instead reckons Ferrari are better placed to take the fight to Red Bull in 2024.

“I think Ferrari will continue to improve,” he explained.

“Fred Vasseur is very experienced as a team leader, and I think he'll provide the air cover from the pressures of the Italian media.

“I think he'll do a good job with that and keep the team calm. You have to be fairly unemotional.

“Ferrari would be my favourites to push Red Bull.”