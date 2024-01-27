First whispers shared about Lando Norris’ salary in big-money new McLaren deal

Lando Norris’ new McLaren contract is set to result in a massive pay rise.

He will “almost double his pay”, the Daily Mail report, after penning a new deal ahead of the 2024 F1 season.

Norris had been earning up to £20m per year but “it is not inconceivable that the Briton could now double his pay by end of the contract”, the report states.

His big-money new terms are similar to those of Charles Leclerc, who signed a new Ferrari contract in the past week too.

Both drivers will rise further towards the top in the list of F1 driver salaries as a result.

Forbes estimated that Norris was the sixth-highest earner in 2023 but, by the end of his new deal, he could be around the top of the pile. Max Verstappen is currently the highest-earned at an estimated $70m (£45m).

CEO Zak Brown had previously warned that he has the budget to compete: “The resources we have now are exactly where we need to be.

“We’re a profitable racing team, which is great. We run at the cap.

“Resources will not hold us back from achieving anything we need to achieve, drivers included.”

Brown said about Norris’ worth: “He’s quite a valuable racing driver, a great asset to the racing team.

“There is no number that we would be interested in trading him for.”

McLaren did not share details over the length of Norris’ improved contract.

He was previously set to become a free agent for 2026, and reportedly he is now tied to McLaren for an additional three or four years.

But Norris is still only 24 so this week’s news won’t dissuade other teams from casting an eye in his direction for future seasons.

McLaren appear to be a team on the rise after an upgrade last summer sent them beyond Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin as the closest contenders to Red Bull.

They are an early tip to fight Red Bull at the front when the 2024 season gets underway.