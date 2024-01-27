Arthur Leclerc and Oliver Bearman handed new driver roles at Ferrari

Arthur Leclerc is Ferrari’s new development driver, and Oliver Bearman is the team’s new reserve driver.

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc’s brother had left the Ferrari Academy at the end of last year but was always expected to retain a role with the F1 team.

Arthur will now join Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon as development drivers, working on the simulator to help Charles and Carlos Sainz’s F1 hopes.

Separately, Arthur Leclerc will race in the Italian GT championship.

Bearman, the 18 year old Brit, is a step closer to Formula 1 though.

As Ferrari’s new reserve driver, he will step in should Charles Leclerc or Sainz be ruled out of a session.

Bearman will continue racing in F2, as well.

Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman, who will both race in the World Endurance Championship this season, are also reserve drivers for Ferrari in 2024.

Arthur Leclerc and Bearman’s new roles with Ferrari begin next week in Barcelona for a tyre test.

Arthur Leclerc will get behind the wheel of the 2022 F1-75 on January 29.

Charles Leclerc and Sainz will drive last year’s SF23 on January 29 and 30.

Then the full-time F1 duo will drive the SF23 and the F1-75 on January 30.

Bearman will be on track in the F1-75 on January 31.