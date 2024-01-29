F1 owner Liberty Media named ‘world’s most valuable sports empire’ at $18.2 billion

The owners of F1 - Liberty Media - have topped Forbes magazine’s list of ‘the world’s most valuable sports empires’.

Liberty Media have retained top spot despite a 12 per cent fall in their own sports assets.

The aforementioned figure isn’t thought to be F1-related, rather their baseball subsidiary, MLB team the Atlanta Braves.

Liberty Media took ownership of F1 in 2017, taking over from Bernie Ecclestone.

Since then, F1’s has enjoyed remarkable growth in the United States through digital means such as the Netflix series ‘Drive to Survive’.

Unexpectedly, F1 is the biggest asset to Liberty’s sports portfolio,

In 2023, Forbes valued F1’s ‘enterprise value’ at an astonishing $17.1 billion.

Liberty Media topped the 2024 list, beating Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which owns Arsenal FC.

Fenway Sports Group complete the top three - and they own Liverpool FC.

Forbes’ ‘most valuable sports empires’ in full: