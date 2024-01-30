Lando Norris feels “ready” to go up against Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton in 2024

McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris believes he’s prepared to head-to-head in a title fight against Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton.

Norris recently committed his long-term future to McLaren, signing a new multi-year deal with the team.

In 2023, McLaren enjoyed their best season in over a decade, finishing on the podium nine times.

Their mid-season Austria upgrade turned their season around - and many expect McLaren to continue this upwards trajectory into the new campaign.

Assessing McLaren’s chances of challenging for the world championship in 2024, Norris said: “To go straight into winning races and a championship, I think that's another level, both for myself, in racing at the top – it's something I've not necessarily done for a while – but also for the whole team. For everyone at the factory, it's a different level of pressure and excitement.

“It's something you have to ask yourself now and then. Do I think we're ready to challenge them? Then absolutely in those situations. There have been opportunities where we've been fighting against Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, going against them head to head in strategy and pitstops, all of those things.

“The majority of the time we've executed things extremely well, so when it comes to pressure, everyone is in a very good position, but as soon as you mention fighting for a championship, everyone's mentality changes that little bit. But I feel I'm ready to go against Max and Lewis and fight against them.

“It just comes down to consistency and small decisions along the way, which are hard to predict when you're going against these guys because you never know what their next move is, but then they never know what our next move is.

“So a championship, I don't know. As much as I would love to say ‘Over the next two years', '26 is an opportunity for everyone on the grid.”

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri driving for McLaren at the 2023 British…

Norris has still yet to taste his first F1 victory, coming close at the 2021 Russian Grand Prix.

The British driver finished second on seven occasions in 2023, six times behind Verstappen.

“With how we improved last year, with the trajectory (we are on), with the knowledge of what we can further improve on from our learnings, there were moments we were close to winning races,” he added.. “We were not miles away from a Red Bull.

“Last year, when you think of it, it was the most competitive car ever in Formula 1, and yet a few races we were extremely close.

“If you want to win one race, then we are as close as we have ever been since I've been here at McLaren, and for many, many years.

“If you asked me, ‘Do you think you can win races this year? I'd probably be more inclined to say yes'.”