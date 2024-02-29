Christian Horner responds to alleged leak of WhatsApp messages 

Christian Horner has issued a statement after an anonymous source leaked what it claimed to be evidence of the Red Bull F1 team principal’s alleged inappropriate behaviour.

On Wednesday the 50-year-old was cleared of wrongdoing following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate and controlling behaviour that were made against him by a female colleague.

But just 24 hours later, an anonymous email was sent to more than 100 individuals, including high-profile figures in the sport and team principals.

Members of the media also received the email containing a Google Drive link, which has been seen by Crash.net and included screenshots of alleged WhatsApp conversations and images.

Whether the contents of the email are real have not been verified as yet.

Responding to the alleged leak of evidence, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner issued the following statement to media in Bahrain.

“I won’t comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate I have always denied the allegations, I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way,” Horner said.

“It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season.”

No further comment from Horner or Red Bull is expected today and Crash.net understands Horner will be at the Bahrain circuit on Friday for qualifying ahead of the season-opening grand prix.

It comes after fellow team principals Toto Wolff and Zak Brown urged transparency on the matter, with Mercedes boss Wolff criticising what he described as being a “basic” and “vague” statement from Red Bull.

Horner broke his silence on the investigation on Thursday morning, telling Sky Sports News: "I'm just pleased that the process is over.

"Obviously, I can't comment about it, but we are here very much to focus now on the Grand Prix and the season ahead and trying to defend both of our titles."

When asked if Red Bull remains unified, Horner stressed: "Within the team it has never been stronger.”

There has been speculation of a power struggle within Red Bull for some time, with reports claiming some figures were even trying to oust Horner.

The timing of the anonymous email is particularly intriguing, suggesting there are individuals who still wish to discredit F1's longest-serving team principal.