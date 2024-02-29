Christian Horner responds to alleged leak of WhatsApp messages 

Christian Horner has issued a statement after text messages and photos allegedly from the Red Bull boss to a female colleague were leaked to media.

Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…

Christian Horner has issued a statement after an anonymous source leaked what it claimed to be evidence of the Red Bull F1 team principal’s alleged inappropriate behaviour. 

On Wednesday the 50-year-old was cleared of wrongdoing following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate and controlling behaviour that were made against him by a female colleague.

But just 24 hours later, an anonymous email was sent to more than 100 individuals, including high-profile figures in the sport and team principals.

Members of the media also received the email containing a Google Drive link, which has been seen by Crash.net and included screenshots of alleged WhatsApp conversations and images.

Whether the contents of the email are real have not been verified as yet.

Responding to the alleged leak of evidence, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner issued the following statement to media in Bahrain.

“I won’t comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate I have always denied the allegations, I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way,” Horner said.

“It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season.”

No further comment from Horner or Red Bull is expected today and Crash.net understands Horner will be at the Bahrain circuit on Friday for qualifying ahead of the season-opening grand prix.

It comes after fellow team principals Toto Wolff and Zak Brown urged transparency on the matter, with Mercedes boss Wolff criticising what he described as being a “basic” and “vague” statement from Red Bull.

Horner broke his silence on the investigation on Thursday morning, telling Sky Sports News: "I'm just pleased that the process is over.

"Obviously, I can't comment about it, but we are here very much to focus now on the Grand Prix and the season ahead and trying to defend both of our titles."

When asked if Red Bull remains unified, Horner stressed: "Within the team it has never been stronger.”

There has been speculation of a power struggle within Red Bull for some time, with reports claiming some figures were even trying to oust Horner.

The timing of the anonymous email is particularly intriguing, suggesting there are individuals who still wish to discredit F1's longest-serving team principal. 

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
16 mins ago
Danilo Petrucci: ‘WorldSBK is crazy, one of the closest championships I’ve been in’
Andrea Iannone, Danilo Petrucci, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
Andrea Iannone, Danilo Petrucci, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Mick Doohan expects Marc Marquez to fight Jorge Martin, Pecco Bagnaia for the title
Marc
Marc
F1
News
1 hour ago
Mercedes admit ‘fuel load’ offers ‘scope’ for rivals to hit back in Bahrain
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lando Norris reacts to finishing bottom of practice timesheet in Bahrain
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 and Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 and Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 in…
F1
News
1 hour ago
“Tend not to show all their cards” - Ferrari stunned by Mercedes pace in Bahrain
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
How to watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream for free
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Can KTM cling onto Pedro Acosta long-term? “It goes hand-in-hand with results”
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
F1
News
16 hours ago
Christian Horner responds to alleged leak of WhatsApp messages 
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
16 hours ago
Max Verstappen “not too worried” by gap to Mercedes after ominous engine mode hint
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Practice
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…