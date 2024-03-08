Toto Wolff says Helmut Marko exit would hurt Red Bull as saga intensifies

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff gives his verdict on the saga surrounding F1 rival Red Bull.

Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has weighed in on the intensifying saga surrounding the Red Bull F1 team.

It has emerged that Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko is at risk of being suspended as a result of an internal investigation.

The 80-year-old Austrian has admitted he could face disciplinary action with Red Bull investigating how leaks surrounding the Christian Horner scandal occurred.

“If the team loses Helmut, it would certainly be a loss for Red Bull and for the team,” Wolff is quoted as saying by Austrian broadcaster ORF.

“Helmut was - or is - our favourite enemy, but he is a real racer.”

After claiming pole position in Saudi Arabia, Max Verstappen strongly indicated that his future with Red Bull is tied to the fate of Marko.

"It is very important we keep the key people together because I feel if such an important pillar falls away, that's also what I've said to the team, that is not good for my situation as well. So yeah, for sure, for me, Helmut has to stay,” the three-time world champion said.

"He has built this team together with Dietrich [Mateschitz] from day one. And he's always been very loyal to the team, to everyone within the team, to make sure that everyone would keep their positions already from back in the day.

"I think it's also very important, of course, that you give the man a lot of respect for what he has done. And that comes back also to loyalty, you know, and integrity. So, yeah, for sure, it's important that he stays part of the team, also for me.”

Mercedes will be watching the situation with interest amid suggestions the German manufacturer could seek to take advantage of the rift within Red Bull by signing Verstappen.

“We have one seat available, in 2025 and 2026, but Max will drive wherever there is the fastest car, and today that is the Red Bull,” Wolff said about the possibility of poaching Verstappen.

“We’ve been talking to each other for ten years, ever since he joined Formula 1. I have a good relationship with Jos [Verstappen's father] and also with Max.

"But that doesn’t mean that you would see a change on the professional side in the short term."

