Fernando Alonso and George Russell under investigation for last-lap crash

A turn six incident between Fernando Alonso and George Russell is being investigated by the F1 stewards after the latter crashed out of the last lap of the Australian Grand Prix.

Russell had been hunting down Alonso in a late bid to claim sixth place in Melbourne but the Mercedes driver suffered a huge crash at Turn 6 on the final lap.

Russell had a snap into Turn 6 while chasing Alonso before running wide through the gravel and hitting the barrier on the outside.

The Briton dramatically ended up on his side when his left wheels folded under his car, almost tipping it over. Russell was unhurt in the accident.

Although the pair did not make contact, Russell’s onboard suggested that Alonso had slowed more than usual as they entered the corner.

Both drivers have been summoned to the stewards at 6.20am UK time.

Alonso claimed to have a problem with the battery deployment on his car.

“I was focusing in front of me and not behind,” Alonso told Sky.

“I had some issues on the last 15 laps with the battery on deployment and was struggling a bit at the end of the race.

“I cannot focus on the cars behind. But he’s okay. I saw the car and I was very worried.”

When asked if he thought he had been brake-tested, Russell replied: “Well it’s clear that he braked 100 metres before the corner and then went back on the throttle again and took the corner normally from what we’ve seen on the data on that.

“So I’m not going to accuse him of anything until we’ve seen further.

“Suddenly he slowed up very dramatically and got back on the power. I wasn’t expecting it and it caught me by surprise. That part is on me.

“But it's interesting that we’ve been called to the stewards and I”m intrigued to see what they say.”