Max Verstappen pips Sergio Perez to claim fourth straight pole of F1 2024

Max Verstappen captured his fourth straight pole position of the 2024 F1 season in qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver set the pace throughout but only pipped teammate Sergio Perez by 0.066s on his way to claiming his 36th career pole and maintaining his 100% record in qualifying this season.

Perez saved his best lap until right at the end of Q3 but had to settle for second as he emerged as Verstappen’s nearest challenger.

"It was quite close at the end," Verstappen said. "Overall, this track is very sensitive with the tyres. The tarmac is really aggressive and when you want to go to the limit it doesn't always work out.

"Nevertheless, most importantly it's to be on pole. Of course you want every lap to be perfect but around a track like this, it's not always the case.

"Overall, a very good day and a good starting position for tomorrow and tomorrow is what counts."

"It's great as a team to be P1 and P2. Hopefully we can keep that going for tomorrow."

Lando Norris produced a brilliant lap to take third on the grid for McLaren, ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

Oscar Piastri was sixth fastest, while Lewis Hamilton finished seventh as he ended his run of qualifying defeats to Mercedes teammate George Russell, who was ninth behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Home hero Yuki Tsunoda competed the top-10 order in his RB.

Daniel Ricciardo narrowly missed out on Q3 in 11th after being outpaced by his teammate for the fourth consecutive race.

Nico Hulkenberg was 12th in his Haas, ahead of Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas, Alex Albon’s Williams and Esteban Ocon, who was the only Alpine driver able to advance beyond the first part of qualifying.

The surprise of the opening session saw Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll knocked out in Q1, along with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Kevin Magnussen’s Haas.

Logan Sargeant and Zhou Guanyu will form the back row of the grid for Sunday’s race after setting the slowest times of qualifying for Williams and Sauber respectively.