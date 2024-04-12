Rumours swirl in Italy that Mercedes have chosen Lewis Hamilton replacement

Carlos Sainz has been chosen by Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement for the 2025 F1 season.

According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Sainz will join Mercedes on a two-year deal, teaming up with George Russell.

Rumours about Mercedes making a decision on their driver line-up come just under 24 hours Fernando Alonso was announced at Aston Martin for 2025 and beyond.

Alonso was linked with Mercedes heavily, but decided to commit to Aston Martin.

With Alonso signed, Sainz is the best driver left on the F1 driver market for 2025.

Mercedes had hoped Max Verstappen was available given Red Bull’s off-track turmoil.

However, it seems Verstappen will remain with Red Bull which is no surprise if you consider their on-track performances.

Verstappen has won three of the opening four races in 2024 and remains the heavy favourite for this year's world championship.

Sainz is a safe bet for Mercedes having enjoyed a strong start to the 2024 F1 season, finishing on the podium in all three races - winning in Australia.

If the report is to be believed, Sainz has been handed a two-year Mercedes deal.

Sainz’s arrival at Mercedes will have a knock-on effect for the rest of the grid, particularly their protege, Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli is expected to be placed at Williams for a couple of years, in similar fashion to George Russell.

Russell spent three years at Williams before being promoted to Mercedes alongside Hamilton.

Sauber/Audi will have to look elsewhere given Sainz was their top target.

Alpine duo Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon have been mentioned, while Nico Hulkenberg remains in the mix.

The same report details that Red Bull are likely to retain Sergio Perez after his strong start to the year.