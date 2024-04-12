F1 2025 calendar: Full schedule and dates of every race

Here is the F1 2025 calendar - the full schedule and every date for every grand prix.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race…
F1 2025 calendar: Full schedule and every date of every race 
RoundGrand PrixVenueDate
Round 1AustraliaMelbourneMarch 14-16
Round 2ChinaShanghaiMarch 21-23
Round 3JapanSuzukaApril 4-6
Round 4BahrainSakhirApril 11-13
Round 5Saudi ArabiaJeddahApril 18-20
Round 6MiamiMiamiMay 2-4
Round 7Emilia-RomagnaImolaMay 16-18
Round 8MonacoMonacoMay 23-25
Round 9SpainBarcelonaMay 30-June 1
Round 10CanadaMontrealJune 13-15
Round 11AustriaSpielbergJune 27-29
Round 12United KingdomSilverstoneJuly 4-6
Round 13BelgiumSpaJuly 25-27
Round 14HungaryBudapestAugust 1-3
Round 15NetherlandsZandvoortAugust 29-31
Round 16ItalyMonzaSeptember 5-7
Round 17AzerbaijanBakuSeptember 19-21
Round 18SingaporeSingaporeOctober 3-5
Round 19USAAustinOctober 17-19
Round 20MexicoMexico CityOctober 24-26
Round 21BrazilSao PauloNovember 7-9
Round 22Las VegasLas VegasNovember 20-22
Round 23QatarLusailNovember 28-30
Round 24Abu DhabiYas MarinaDecember 5-7

The 2025 F1 calendar has been confirmed, with the Australian Grand Prix opening next season.

For the first time since 2019, Melbourne will play host to the season-opener on March 14-16. The race forms a double-header with the Chinese Grand Prix, which takes place in Shanghai on March 21-23.

F1 will then head to another double header in the Middle East, with the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia races moved to new positions in April in order to accommodate Ramadan.

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone will be round 12 and take place on July 4-6th.

A two-week summer break in August will be bookended by the Hungarian and Dutch Grands Prix.

Three triple headers feature on the 2025 calendar, including Japan-Bahrain-Saudi Arabia towards the start of the campaign and Las Vegas-Qatar-Abu Dhabi at the end of the season.

What about sprint races in 2025?

The plan for sprint races in 2025 is yet to be communicated and will be confirmed at a later date, as will dates for pre-season testing. 

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “2025 will be a special year as we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and it’s that legacy and experience that allows us to deliver such a strong calendar. Once again, we’ll visit 24 incredible venues around the world, delivering top class racing, hospitality, and entertainment, which will be enjoyed by millions of fans worldwide.

“We’re grateful to the FIA, our promoters, host city partners, and all the related ASNs for their commitment and support in delivering this schedule and securing what promises to be another fantastic year for Formula 1. I would also like to pay tribute to our F1 teams and drivers, the heroes of our sport, and our fans around the world for continuing to follow Formula 1 with such incredible enthusiasm.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: “The 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar, approved by the World Motor Sport Council, is a further illustration of our collective mission of meeting sustainability objectives through the regionalisation of events. While our focus is on the overall stability of Formula 1, we also have a shared duty to the environment and to the health and well-being of travelling staff.

“Formula One Management, under the direction of Stefano Domenicali, have produced a calendar which strikes a good blend of traditional circuits and modern venues. We thank the host ASNs, the local organisers and the many thousands of FIA volunteers for their tireless efforts in making Formula 1 a truly global, mass audience spectacle as we prepare to celebrate the sport’s 75th year."

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
4 mins ago
Rumours swirl in Italy that Mercedes have chosen Lewis Hamilton replacement
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Preparation
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Pecco Bagnaia tipped to fight for ‘payback’ against Marc Marquez at COTA
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
1 hour ago
F1 2025 calendar: Full schedule and dates of every race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Fabio Quartararo rocks up to COTA wearing breath-taking six-figure luxury watch
Fabio Quartararo, Grand Prix of the Americas, 11 April
Fabio Quartararo, Grand Prix of the Americas, 11 April
F1
Feature
2 hours ago
What Fernando Alonso’s renewal means for the F1 driver market’s other key players
1st place Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20, 2nd place Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 and 3rd place Carlos
1st place Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20, 2nd place Sergio…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Aleix Espargaro: “Aprilia told me they never made Fabio Quartararo an offer”
Aleix Espargaro, Tissot sprint race, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Aleix Espargaro, Tissot sprint race, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
F1
News
4 hours ago
Honda open the door for Max Verstappen to be Fernando Alonso’s successor
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with second placed Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team in parc
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with second placed…
F1
Feature
4 hours ago
What were Fernando Alonso’s other F1 options and why did he reject them?
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Yamaha consider deadline for satellite search amid Pramac and VR46 rumours
Yamaha, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 7 March
Yamaha, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 7 March