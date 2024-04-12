F1 2025 calendar: Full schedule and dates of every race

F1 2025 calendar: Full schedule and every date of every race Round Grand Prix Venue Date Round 1 Australia Melbourne March 14-16 Round 2 China Shanghai March 21-23 Round 3 Japan Suzuka April 4-6 Round 4 Bahrain Sakhir April 11-13 Round 5 Saudi Arabia Jeddah April 18-20 Round 6 Miami Miami May 2-4 Round 7 Emilia-Romagna Imola May 16-18 Round 8 Monaco Monaco May 23-25 Round 9 Spain Barcelona May 30-June 1 Round 10 Canada Montreal June 13-15 Round 11 Austria Spielberg June 27-29 Round 12 United Kingdom Silverstone July 4-6 Round 13 Belgium Spa July 25-27 Round 14 Hungary Budapest August 1-3 Round 15 Netherlands Zandvoort August 29-31 Round 16 Italy Monza September 5-7 Round 17 Azerbaijan Baku September 19-21 Round 18 Singapore Singapore October 3-5 Round 19 USA Austin October 17-19 Round 20 Mexico Mexico City October 24-26 Round 21 Brazil Sao Paulo November 7-9 Round 22 Las Vegas Las Vegas November 20-22 Round 23 Qatar Lusail November 28-30 Round 24 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina December 5-7

The 2025 F1 calendar has been confirmed, with the Australian Grand Prix opening next season.

For the first time since 2019, Melbourne will play host to the season-opener on March 14-16. The race forms a double-header with the Chinese Grand Prix, which takes place in Shanghai on March 21-23.

F1 will then head to another double header in the Middle East, with the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia races moved to new positions in April in order to accommodate Ramadan.

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone will be round 12 and take place on July 4-6th.

A two-week summer break in August will be bookended by the Hungarian and Dutch Grands Prix.

Three triple headers feature on the 2025 calendar, including Japan-Bahrain-Saudi Arabia towards the start of the campaign and Las Vegas-Qatar-Abu Dhabi at the end of the season.

What about sprint races in 2025?

The plan for sprint races in 2025 is yet to be communicated and will be confirmed at a later date, as will dates for pre-season testing.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “2025 will be a special year as we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and it’s that legacy and experience that allows us to deliver such a strong calendar. Once again, we’ll visit 24 incredible venues around the world, delivering top class racing, hospitality, and entertainment, which will be enjoyed by millions of fans worldwide.

“We’re grateful to the FIA, our promoters, host city partners, and all the related ASNs for their commitment and support in delivering this schedule and securing what promises to be another fantastic year for Formula 1. I would also like to pay tribute to our F1 teams and drivers, the heroes of our sport, and our fans around the world for continuing to follow Formula 1 with such incredible enthusiasm.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: “The 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar, approved by the World Motor Sport Council, is a further illustration of our collective mission of meeting sustainability objectives through the regionalisation of events. While our focus is on the overall stability of Formula 1, we also have a shared duty to the environment and to the health and well-being of travelling staff.

“Formula One Management, under the direction of Stefano Domenicali, have produced a calendar which strikes a good blend of traditional circuits and modern venues. We thank the host ASNs, the local organisers and the many thousands of FIA volunteers for their tireless efforts in making Formula 1 a truly global, mass audience spectacle as we prepare to celebrate the sport’s 75th year."