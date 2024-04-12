Ferrari rumoured to be readying 'version 2.0' F1 car for Imola deployment

Ferrari are reportedly preparing to unleash a “massive package” at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix that has been dubbed as a “2.0 version” of their 2024 F1 car.

Ferrari have approved their first major development of the 2024 season for their first home race at Imola, with the package set to feature design elements that take inspiration from Red Bull’s RB20, according to Formu1a.uno.

The Italian publication reports the updated SF-24 will be equipped with “reversed” or “inverted” radiator inlets which will be “extreme in terms of openings”.

The report goes on to claim that Ferrari have found “greater gains than expected” from the package that will be ready for introduction at the first European race of the season.

Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile hinted at the possibility of the Italian outfit being flexible with their development in 2024 at the launch of the SF-24.

“Our car has a more stable platform, and we need flexibility. If we evaluate advantages, we will adopt them; we are ready to change plans,” Cardile said in February.

The Imola package is set to be the first of three big upgrades this year for Ferrari.

“The new inlets will be reversed compared to the initial SF-24 solutions. They will be RB20-inspired but not an actual copy,” Formu1a.uno reports.

"Ferrari will adopt its own interpretation of the upturned mouths on the evolved SF-24, also present in a less extreme manner on the McLaren. The most important innovation in terms of “pure performance” comes from the changes to the bottom, with a restyling of the conveyors.”

Ferrari have enjoyed a strong start to the season, having emerged from the winter as Red Bull’s nearest challengers.

They are the only team other than Red Bull to win a race so far this season, thanks to Carlos Sainz’s brilliant victory in Australia.

Ferrari sit second in the constructors’ championship and 21 points behind Red Bull after the opening four rounds.