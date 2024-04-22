‘Quite scary’ - Pierre Gasly explains botched pit stop as Alpine mechanic hit

Pierre Gasly accidentally hit one of his Alpine mechanics during a pit stop blunder in China.

Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai,
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…

Pierre Gasly has explained the “quite scary” moment he knocked over one of his Alpine mechanics during a botched pit stop at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

During the Frenchman’s first pit stop in Shanghai, Gasly was mistakenly given a green light to leave his box before his right-rear wheel had been properly attached to his car.

As he pulled away, one of his mechanics was sent tumbling to the ground by the tyre.

Alpine confirmed after the race that the mechanic was “OK” and had avoided injury.

Alpine were fined €10,000 for the unsafe release after the stewards determined the team were “wholly responsible” for the incident.

“Yeah, quite scary, actually,” Gasly said as he reflected on the pit stop. “The light went green so I dropped the clutch, but then it went red straightaway.

“And then I saw him in the mirror, and saw the wheel wasn’t on. The mechanic is fine, which I was a bit scared of.

“We’ve had a couple of instances this year where I’ve lost some time on the box, so I’m sure we’ll review exactly what’s happened and improve it for next time.”

Gasly went on to finish the race in 13th, two places behind Esteban Ocon who narrowly missed out on scoring Alpine’s first points of the season.

Ocon was running Alpine’s upgraded and lighter chassis in China, which Gasly is due to receive at the next race in Miami.

“It’s just a couple of kilos lighter and then just more aero, more points of downforce all around,” Gasly said of the difference between the two Alpine cars.

“It’s most important that is working, we saw that from the first session.

“I was a bit impatient to get it but from Miami onwards I’ll be on that package.

“And we’ll keep working because I still want more than what we were seeing so we still need to find more performance.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
13 mins ago
Five MotoGP teams that could undergo major changes for 2025
Pedro Acosta leads start, MotoGP Race, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 14 April
Pedro Acosta leads start, MotoGP Race, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 14 April
WSBK
News
23 mins ago
Andrea Iannone: “We want and need to fight for victories”
Andrea Iannone, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Andrea Iannone, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
F1
News
44 mins ago
Nico Hulkenberg ties unwanted F1 record following impressive drive in China
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
James Allison question raised after Mercedes struggles: ‘I’d be dumbstruck if they did’
James Allison (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Singapore Grand Prix,
James Allison (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Alvaro Bautista in no ‘hurry to make a decision’ over WorldSBK future
Alvaro Bautista, Race2, Dutch WorldSBK, 21 April
Alvaro Bautista, Race2, Dutch WorldSBK, 21 April

Latest News

WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Marc Bongers after BMW’s latest win: ‘We can smell the very top, Toprak got it perfect’
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
F1
News
2 hours ago
‘Quite scary’ - Pierre Gasly explains botched pit stop as Alpine mechanic hit
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai,
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Savadori, Bradl join Pedrosa for Jerez MotoGP wild-cards
Lorenzo Savadori, Sepang MotoGP test, 8 February
Lorenzo Savadori, Sepang MotoGP test, 8 February
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Pedro Acosta: “Jerez one of my favourites”, Tech3 “excited to see what he can do”
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April