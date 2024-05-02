Adrian Newey “narrative” suits “an agenda” but “I don’t think it’s true”

Adrian Newey’s importance to Red Bull never diminished despite theories to the contrary, it has been claimed.

The exit of Red Bull’s chief technical officer is set to have major ramifications for Formula 1.

The brain behind this season’s RB20 - and every Red Bull title-winning car - has been feted for the role he played at F1’s dominant team, which will now come to an end in early-2025.

“It’s massive,” Motorsport-Magazin journalist Christian Menath told the F1 Nation podcast.

“If you lose someone with that knowledge…

“I know some people say it is a team of engineers, and not one genius, who builds these cars these days. That may be true.

“Newey is like the maestro of an orchestra.

“Christian Horner described Max Verstappen as driving like a metronome, doing everything perfectly all the time.

“I think the metronome in the engineers’ office is Newey. He’s the maestro of the engineers in Milton Keynes.”

Natalie Pinkham added: “The greatest and most influential figure in Formula 1 history, and will have an impact well into the future.

“Those aren’t my words. They are Mark Webber’s. Before I joined the sport, he told me this.

“I don’t think we can ever underestimate the value he brings to the sport and the culture he has brought to Red Bull.

“I agree that he is like the conductor of the orchestra. His lieutenants may be putting into action a lot of his theories.

“But are you telling me anyone would go against his theories?

“This guy is a genius.

“The narrative that has been peddled lately suits an agenda to say that his influence on the team has diminished.

“I just don’t think it’s true. I don’t buy into it. I think they will miss him more than any driver.”

Newey is of interest to Ferrari and Aston Martin but, at 65 years old, could walk away from F1 amid reported disillusionment.

Tom Clarkson said: “Does he want to sit on a beach? I doubt it. The Adrian I know, and speak to, is restless.

“He wants to do things. He wants to design. He still loves it.”

Pinkham replied: “There is no way he should retire.

“His brain power hasn’t diminished. The way he drew upon his previous experience from the ground-effect era, which he nailed, to now?

“This is a guy who has got so much to offer the sport.”