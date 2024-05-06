F1’s most popular winner? How rivals reacted to Lando Norris’ first victory

Lando Norris became F1's newest winner after claiming a surprise victory in the Miami Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver capitalised on a timely Safety Car to grab the lead before pulling clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the final 25 laps to secure an incredibly popular maiden grand prix triumph.

Norris is the 21st British driver to win a race and F1’s 114th different winner - in his 110th attempt.

Here’s how some of Norris’ rivals reacted to the 24-year-old Briton’s breakthrough win…

Max Verstappen

“I’m very happy for Lando. It’s been a long time coming. And it’s not going to be his last. He deserves it today.”

Charles Leclerc

“I’m just really happy for Lando. As much as we all want to beat each other and to come out on top, it’s always emotional to see so many emotions in one of your competitors.

“We have all grown up together. I remember looking at Lando when he was in KF3, and we all had this same dream of being a Formula One driver someday.”

The podium (L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing, second; Lando…

Carlos Sainz

“I think Lando has been deserving of a win for many, many years now. He’s been driving at an exceptional level and to finally get it.

“I’m obviously happy for him and frustrated because we were ahead of him before that pit stop before the Safety Car. If we would have extended one more lap, we would have pitted under the Safety Car and we would have won the race. But I think luck comes to the guys who deserve it and Lando is was one of those guys that deserved a little bit of luck this weekend.

“Lando, he’s been driving like a race winner for many, many races in a row now. He just deserves the win. Luck or not luck, doesn’t matter. He’s a race winner and it’s about time.”

Lewis Hamilton

"I'm really happy for Lando. Such a special moment to win your first Grand Prix. I obviously started at McLaren and I'm really happy to see them back at the top. It's been a long time."

George Russell

“He’s deserving of a race victory probably many, many years ago. And I think for all the drivers in Formula 1 in this era of dominance from one team and one driver, it’s always great to see somebody get that chance to score a victory.”

Race winner Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates in parc ferme with…

Fernando Alonso

“Well done to Lando. First win after so many podiums. I’m really happy for him. Hopefully he [remembers] this day - the first of many wins.”

Oscar Piastri

“Very happy for [Norris] and for the whole team, and I think we deserve it. Our trajectory in the last 12 months has been towards this moment.”

Daniel Ricciardo:

“Very happy for him. Genuinely proud to see him get his first win. When you are teammates with someone you have a bit more of a closer connection with them. Saw his talent and ability and knew it was a matter of time. Although nothing is guaranteed in this sport, it kind of felt like it was going to happen sooner or later. Really happy for him to have a day like this.”