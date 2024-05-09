Adrian Newey’s final Red Bull job - the £5m RB17 - release date confirmed

The RB17, designed by Adrian Newey, will break cover on July 12 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The RB17 is a hypercar designed for the track, created by Newey with Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

The finished product will finally be unveiled this summer before production begins in 2025.

Only 50 RB17s will be manufactured.

Christian Horner, CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Advanced Technologies said: “We are excited to debut the RB17 to the public for the first time and couldn’t think of a better world stage than Goodwood Festival of Speed. "The RB17 exudes rarity and engineering excellence. We’ve channelled everything we know about racing into making the ultimate performance car and can’t wait for the public to see the result. "I’m also just as thrilled to be bringing such a remarkable selection of cars and drivers to the iconic festival and look forward to celebrating our 20th season in front of such passionate motorsport fans.”

Duke of Richmond, founder of the Festival of Speed, said: “I am delighted that Oracle Red Bull Racing will be joining us at the Festival of Speed this summer to celebrate their 20th anniversary. "In such a poignant year for the Formula 1 team, I am honoured they have chosen the Festival of Speed as the venue to unveil the much-anticipated RB17 for its global public debut, and I know our fans will be hugely excited for the team to bring a multitude of their championship-winning cars and drivers to the event this year.”

Adrian Newey has previously said about the project: “The RB17 distills everything we know about creating championship-winning Formula One cars into a package that delivers extreme levels of performance in a two-seat track car.

"Driven by our passion for performance at every level, the RB17 pushes design and technical boundaries far beyond what has been previously available to enthusiasts and collectors.”

Newey will exit his role as Red Bull's chief technical officer early next year.

His future is the source of intrigue because, with the 2026 F1 regulations approaching, Red Bull's rival teams would love to tempt him into a new job.