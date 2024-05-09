Adrian Newey’s final Red Bull job - the £5m RB17 - release date confirmed
Adrian Newey's F1 involvement is over but his RB17 hypercar's release date is confirmed
The RB17, designed by Adrian Newey, will break cover on July 12 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
The RB17 is a hypercar designed for the track, created by Newey with Red Bull Advanced Technologies.
The finished product will finally be unveiled this summer before production begins in 2025.
Only 50 RB17s will be manufactured.
Adrian Newey has previously said about the project: “The RB17 distills everything we know about creating championship-winning Formula One cars into a package that delivers extreme levels of performance in a two-seat track car.
"Driven by our passion for performance at every level, the RB17 pushes design and technical boundaries far beyond what has been previously available to enthusiasts and collectors.”
Newey will exit his role as Red Bull's chief technical officer early next year.
His future is the source of intrigue because, with the 2026 F1 regulations approaching, Red Bull's rival teams would love to tempt him into a new job.