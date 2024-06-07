How to watch F1 Canadian Grand Prix Friday practice: Live stream for free

This is how to watch the F1 Canadian Grand Prix on June 7-9 from anywhere - including ways to get a free 2024 Canadian Grand Prix live stream. We’ve also listed the Canadian Grand Prix start times below.

Will Red Bull's unlikely struggles continue in Canada?

Max Verstappen's difficulties were laid bare in Monaco, last time out, with his RB20 made to look ordinary throughout the weekend.

Red Bull know that the field has converged now, and they have Ferrari and McLaren snapping at their heels.

Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris are now all F1 grands prix winners this season.

HOW TO WATCH CANADA GP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Canadian Grand Prix coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Canadian Grand Prix, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH CANADA GRAND PRIX 2024 FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Canadian Grand Prix because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

CANADA GRAND PRIX START TIMES (UK)

Friday June 7

6.30pm - Practice 1

10pm - Practice 2

Saturday June 8

5.30pm - Practice 3

9pm - Qualifying

Sunday June 9

7pm - F1 Canadian Grand Prix

HOW TO WATCH THE 2024 CANADA GRAND PRIX ON F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the Canadian Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

To watch on F1 TV:

HOW TO WATCH 2024 CANADA GRAND PRIX IN THE UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Canadian Grand Prix in the UK. Channel 4 will also show the F1 Canadian GP highlights.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Canadian Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):

HOW TO WATCH 2024 CANADA GRAND PRIX IN THE US WITHOUT CABLE

F1 fans in the US can watch the Canadian Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

To watch the F1 on ESPN:

HOW TO WATCH 2024 CANADA GRAND PRIX IN AUSTRALIA

