Esteban Ocon being ‘seriously considered’ by one midfield F1 team

It's been confirmed that Esteban Ocon is in talks with Haas.

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Practice
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…

Esteban Ocon is in the frame to join Haas for the 2025 F1 season, team principal Ayao Komatsu has confirmed.

Ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, Alpine announced they will “part ways” with Ocon at the end of 2024.

Ocon has been linked with Sauber/Audi and Haas in recent weeks as he looks to secure a seat for next year.

It seems his next move comes down to where Carlos Sainz goes.

If Sainz decides to join Williams, then Ocon is thought to be Audi’s second pick to go alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

If Sainz chooses Audi, then Haas could be Ocon’s destination given Williams have been heavily linked with Valtteri Bottas.

Speaking on Friday in Canada, Komatsu confirmed Ocon is on the team’s shortlist.

“He’s got a lot of experience. He’s a race winner, he’s got podium finishes and he’s scored many points,” he said.

“He’s also worked with a few different teams so he’s got lots of experience, which is what we’re looking for but also he’s only 27, still very young. I think his commitment and work ethic is really, really good.

“I’m talking with several of the current F1 drivers, experienced guys, as well as some of the young drivers F1 drivers.

“He’s definitely one of the several I’m considering seriously.”

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9…

Komatsu expects a decision to made over Haas’ driver line-up “within a couple of weeks to months”.

“Not too far, not immediate, but not too far,” Komatsu added. “So let’s say, yeah, within a couple of weeks to months, shall I say.

“As a team we are growing up. We are improving the team. So a pretty dynamic situation.

“I think the mixture of good youth and then experience to give us the reference would be a pretty exciting combination.”

