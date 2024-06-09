Angry Esteban Ocon lashes out at Alpine’s “nonsense” F1 team orders call

Esteban Ocon has criticised Alpine for what he feels was a “nonsense” team orders call during the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

The Frenchmen, who served a five-place grid penalty for crashing into Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly in Monaco last time out, recovered from the rear of the grid and was running ninth in the closing stages of Sunday’s race in Montreal.

Alpine requested Ocon to let Gasly, who was directly behind him in 10th, past so that he could attack RB’s Daniel Ricciardo for eighth place in the final laps.

Ocon initially refused but let Gasly through on the penultimate lap at Turn 8, by which time it was too late for his teammate to mount a sufficient challenge on Ricciardo.

Gasly finished ninth while Ocon completed a valuable double points haul for Alpine in 10th.

“I am happy for the team to be able to score with both cars, but the order should be reversed on that occasion,” Ocon told Sky Sports F1.

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 leads team mate Pierre Gasly (FRA)…

“I got the instructions to let Pierre past with two laps to go to catch Daniel [Ricciardo] who was two and a half seconds in front and too fast for us. So the call was nonsense.

“I’ve done my part of the job, which is being a team player. I’ve always respected the instructions I’ve been given. It’s always been the case and I’ve never done anything different in my career.

“I’ve done my part of the job and not the team today, and it is very sad.”

Ocon is leaving Alpine at the end of the season and he was asked whether he thinks that is why he was instructed to concede position to Gasly.

“We’ll let [them have] the benefit of the doubt,” he responded.

How it played out over team radio

Josh Peckett: “Esteban we have to let Pierre through, please. Gap behind is two seconds to Hulkenberg.”

Esteban Ocon: “What is the reason?”

JP: “It’s to try and attack Ricciardo.”

EO: “Then forget it!”

JP: “OK mate. That is the request. Three laps to go.”