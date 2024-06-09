Angry Esteban Ocon lashes out at Alpine’s “nonsense” F1 team orders call

Esteban Ocon was left unhappy with Alpine's late-race team orders call at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race Day.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…

Esteban Ocon has criticised Alpine for what he feels was a “nonsense” team orders call during the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

The Frenchmen, who served a five-place grid penalty for crashing into Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly in Monaco last time out, recovered from the rear of the grid and was running ninth in the closing stages of Sunday’s race in Montreal.

Alpine requested Ocon to let Gasly, who was directly behind him in 10th, past so that he could attack RB’s Daniel Ricciardo for eighth place in the final laps.

Ocon initially refused but let Gasly through on the penultimate lap at Turn 8, by which time it was too late for his teammate to mount a sufficient challenge on Ricciardo.

Gasly finished ninth while Ocon completed a valuable double points haul for Alpine in 10th.

“I am happy for the team to be able to score with both cars, but the order should be reversed on that occasion,” Ocon told Sky Sports F1.

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 leads team mate Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 leads team mate Pierre Gasly (FRA)…

“I got the instructions to let Pierre past with two laps to go to catch Daniel [Ricciardo] who was two and a half seconds in front and too fast for us. So the call was nonsense.

“I’ve done my part of the job, which is being a team player. I’ve always respected the instructions I’ve been given. It’s always been the case and I’ve never done anything different in my career.

“I’ve done my part of the job and not the team today, and it is very sad.”

Ocon is leaving Alpine at the end of the season and he was asked whether he thinks that is why he was instructed to concede position to Gasly.

“We’ll let [them have] the benefit of the doubt,” he responded.

How it played out over team radio

Josh Peckett: “Esteban we have to let Pierre through, please. Gap behind is two seconds to Hulkenberg.”

Esteban Ocon: “What is the reason?”

JP: “It’s to try and attack Ricciardo.”

EO: “Then forget it!”

JP: “OK mate. That is the request. Three laps to go.” 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
2m ago
Sergio Perez gets Spanish GP grid drop for driving car in 'unsafe condition'
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 with a broken rear wing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 with a broken rear wing. Formula 1…
F1
News
1h ago
George Russell admits “one too many mistakes at key moments” may have cost Mercedes win
Third placed George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
Third placed George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the podium. Formula 1…
F1
News
1h ago
“We should have won” - Lando Norris blames McLaren for wrong Safety Car call
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference…
NASCAR
News
1h ago
Kyle Larson wins a brutal race at the Sonoma Raceway
Sonoma Raceway
Sonoma Raceway
NASCAR
Results
1h ago
2024 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway: Full results
Sonoma Raceway
Sonoma Raceway

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
‘He was almost dead’ - Max Verstappen reveals near-miss with groundhog
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 celebrates at the end of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 celebrates at the…
F1
News
3h ago
Angry Esteban Ocon lashes out at Alpine’s “nonsense” F1 team orders call
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race Day.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
IndyCar
Results
3h ago
IndyCar Results: 2024 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America
Will Power
Will Power
F1
News
3h ago
Self-critical Lewis Hamilton deflated by “one of the worst races I’ve driven”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…