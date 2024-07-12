£6m RB17 Hypercar - Adrian Newey's final Red Bull project - finally revealed

Red Bull have finally unveiled the RB17 Hypercar - the swansong creation of F1 design genius Adrian Newey before his departure.

The V10-powered, 1184bhp RB17 is the final project led by Newey before he leaves Red Bull in early 2025. According to the legendary designer, the Hypercar will be capable of F1-equivalent lap times and top speeds in excess of 350kph.

Red Bull Advanced Technologies is responsible for the entire design and build process, with only a limited 50 units manufactured for sale.

The RB17 was revealed at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed on Friday.

“I had been mulling around the idea to take on the challenge to design our very own Hypercar, from concept to delivery, for many years and it has been a magnificent project and journey,” said Newey.

“For it to finally be the day we pull the covers off and see the birth of the RB17, is truly remarkable. The RB17 Hypercar embraces everything we stand for: undeniable power, speed and beauty.

“It is very adaptable in its abilities, and we made sure to design it as a two seater so that the thrill of driving at F1 speeds can be enjoyed with a friend or partner.”

The RB17 Hypercar

Red Bull Advanced Technologies technical director Rob Gray said: “The RB17 is an amazing project that we are privileged to work on, and has allowed Red Bull Advanced Technologies to showcase our engineering, design, and technical capabilities and solutions.

“We cannot wait to see the finished cars being enjoyed to the full on a racetrack by racing and automotive enthusaists alike.”

Red Bull team principal and CEO Christian Horner added: “We are excited to reveal the RB17 at Goodwood Festival of Speed, a project that is one of the most authentic and exciting that Red Bull Advanced Technologies has embarked upon to date.

“With 20 years of legacy in the world of F1 to draw from, and as a performance centred organisation, it only made sense for us to design our own Hypercar from the ground up. Combining technical innovation, achievement and emotional appeal, the RB17 is a landmark car.

“I’m very proud of the Team and am delighted to see it make its world debut. We expect the RB17 to be a future classic.”