Alpine ‘closing in’ on Mercedes F1 technical deal with talks at “an advanced stage”

Alpine are reportedly “closing in” on an F1 technical collocation with Mercedes which would mark an end to their works status.

Talks over a deal which would see Mercedes supply Alpine with an engine, gearbox and suspension are at “an advanced stage”, according to Motorsport.

Such a partnership could even begin as early as 2025 with terms for a deal already “agreed in principal”, the report adds.

New Alpine F1 advisor Flavio Briatore was spotted making visits to Mercedes’ motorhome on several occasions over the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

Briatore, along with Alpine team principal Bruno Famin, have been weighing up whether Alpine should ditch their Renault works engine set-up to become a customer.

The French manufacturer has consistently lagged behind rivals in terms of engine performance since new power unit rules were introduced in 2014.

2026 will see new engine rules introduced, and Alpine believe becoming a customer team - like McLaren - is the best approach for success.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has already confirmed the German manufacturer are “open-mined” about supplying Alpine with engines.

“You know, I think that’s a complicated situation because we like the thought of, you know, replacing Aston Martin with another team because of the sheer learning you're doing. I think we're set up as an organisation that the more power units, the better it is in terms of accelerating some of the developments or the reliability,” Wolff said at the British Grand Prix.

“So this is where it is. I think it didn't go beyond the point of exchanging opinions or having like, you know, exploratory discussions. I think Alpine would take a decision, do they want to continue with their Formula 1 engine programme or not?

“And only when they have taken that strategic decision, we would dive into our agreements. But we're open-minded, and that's what we have told them.”

As it stands, Mercedes engines will power three teams for 2026 - their works squad, McLaren and Williams.

Aston Martin are joining forces with Honda for 2026 when their current deal with Mercedes expires.