Damon Hill sends Sergio Perez "experiences in the past" warning over Red Bull F1 future

"There have been experiences in the past where they’ve made a declaration - whoever it was, Gasly or Albon - then suddenly that all changed quickly."

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill has warned Sergio Perez that his future with Red Bull isn’t necessarily secure despite retaining his seat beyond the summer break.

After a crunch meeting last Monday following the Belgian Grand Prix, Christian Horner and Helmut Marko decided that Perez will remain alongside Max Verstappen for the foreseeable future.

Perez is on a torrid run of form, scoring just 28 points in the last eight races.

His results have left Red Bull vulnerable at the top of the constructors’ championship.

Perez will remain in the seat, for now at least, but Red Bull will have another opportunity to replace him during the second break after the Singapore Grand Prix.

Speaking on the F1 Nation Podcast, Hill referenced Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly’s stints with the team - and how they were publicly backed before being replaced.

“I did say that they really ought to be focusing a lot more on Checo and finding out what it is the problem is so he can get the best out of the car,” Hill said.

“He can get the confidence, if it’s confidence, whatever it is. They need him. They can’t exchange him for another driver.

“There have been experiences in the past where they’ve made a declaration - whoever it was, Gasly or Albon - then suddenly that all changed quickly.

“Things do happen. Maybe they might bite the bullet and say ‘we’re going to lose the constructors’ championship, what is that worth to us in millions of dollars?’ If we front up some million of dollars to go somewhere else then it’s worth it in the long run.”

Red Bull are just 42 points ahead of McLaren heading into the Dutch Grand Prix later this month.

Perez has never finished on the podium at Zandvoort during his previous three outings with Red Bull.

