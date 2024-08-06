Aston Martin will “continue to look at recruitment” amid Adrian Newey F1 speculation

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has vowed to be “open-minded” about possible new F1 hires amid the ongoing speculation surrounding Adrian Newey.

Aston Martin have been heavily linked with Newey following the announcement that he will leave Red Bull in the first quarter of next year.

The Silverstone-based outfit have already signed ex-Mercedes engine guru Andy Cowell, while Ferrari’s Enrico Cardile is their latest high-profile acquisition.

In an interview on Aston Martin’s official website, Krack explained that the team remains in a “period of growth”.

“We’re still in a period of growth – but I think we have to be open-minded and dynamic, in terms of personnel as well as car development,” Krack said.

“This isn’t a sport that rewards consolidation. Obviously, that has to be constructed around a stable core. You need to have routines and you need to have trust and establishing that trust can take a long time – but you should never sit back and say ‘we are fine’.

“There’s always a need to be looking at what you can do better, what you can change. Doesn’t necessarily mean you make that change – but you have to keep asking the question. We’ve announced several new members of the senior management team over the last few months.”

Aston Martin have struggled to replicate their early season heroics from last year.

They sit comfortably in fifth-place in the constructors’ championship, 193 points behind Mercedes in fourth.

As they look to improve their form ahead of Honda’s arrival in 2026, Krack hinted that Aston Martin need to be “open to new perspectives”.

“And each time someone new arrives, I’m asked the question: ‘Is that the last piece in the puzzle?’ It isn’t. It never is,” he added.

“We’ll continue to look at recruitment, because perhaps there’s somebody else out there that’s going to make us better. I say ‘out there’. It’s important to never forget that we have a lot of talent within the team that we’re consistently trying to develop and bring up through the organisation.

“You look outside because the organisation has to stay dynamic, has to be open to new perspectives. But we need to give the team that’s already here the opportunity to mature, to express itself, to naturally migrate to areas of greater responsibility.”