Williams explain how sensitive car data tempted Carlos Sainz

Williams have explained how they convinced Carlos Sainz to join, after sharing sensitive information about their car.

The decision for outgoing Ferrari driver and grand prix winner Sainz to pen a long-term deal with Williams is a major coup for the British team.

Discussions which began in Abu Dhabi last year evolved into brutally honest discussions about Williams’ progression - and the ‘compromises’ that Sainz must sign up for.

Team principal James Vowles told the F1 Nation podcast: “I gave him quite accurate weight figures, from where the car is overweight. So he can go back and calculate where the car would have been.

“For the world, it meant we would’ve been point-scoring at every race, particularly at the beginning of the year.

“That’s painful for me. But it’s also a sign of performance added to the car.

“Weight can be removed, and we are removing it. It’s hard to add real, tangible aerodynamic performance.

“Weight is just a function, I’ve done it 100 times in my career. Add three kilos, it’s about three tenths. Take off three kilos, it’s about three tenths. He knows that, he can see it.

“He put together ‘this is where you are performance-wise’ which allows him a clearer view of where the performance is. That was encouraging.

“I showed him where we are investing in the future in a lightweight way, I couldn’t give him the in-depth.

“He knew about all the people we are signing. There are more who we haven’t announced.

“I took him through why we’re changing what we’re changing, why it will take time, why 2024 is a compromise. 2025 is a compromise as well which was a difficult position for him because he’s highly competitive and doesn’t want to be on the back foot.

“But here’s why 2026 is exciting…”

Sainz will replace Logan Sargeant and form an exciting duo with Alex Albon in 2025.

'No politics; we have one of best line-ups'

Vowles explained how he informed his 1,000-strong workforce of the major accomplishment to sign Sainz, ahead of Sauber and Alpine.

“We set up a projector screen with a TV,” Vowles said. “I walked in, Netflix were with me. Six hundred to 700 people in there.

“I said ‘it’s best that you watch the screen’. I’ve had the pleasure of winning races and championships.

“I promise you, the reaction to this was the most emotional I’ve seen in my Formula 1 career. It was extraordinary.

“The shouting, screaming…

“Carlos did a piece to camera of a minute-and-a-half. They missed the first minute! There was screaming ongoing.

“That, alone, told me what it meant to those individuals. I followed up by walking around to ask people what it means.

“It’s a statement of intent, a clear statement of intent. We are investing at the right level. We have one of - if not the - best driver line-ups on the grid as a combination.

“There are no politics. They are both just performance machines.”

Vowles added: “The second thing it meant to the team is the more important thing.

“Carlos is quick, I knew from the outset. But he’s a performance machine - he wants thousands of details to be at the right level for him to perform, and give back to the team. He wants the team to be better.

“It’s no coincidence that every team he’s been at has improved after his tenure. I can see why after many months of talking to him.

“The conclusion that the factory came to was: we have got to step up our game, as well.

“Not ending up with a floor isn’t good enough. We need three floors delivered at the right standard. We need everything in advance. The performance must match the driver line-up we have.”