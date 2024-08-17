Flavio Briatore provides update on coveted vacant seat in 2025 F1 driver line-up

Alpine are focusing on restructuring their team, rather than who will drive their car next year, Flavio Briatore claims.

The F1 veteran has returned to the sport in an executive advisor role at Alpine.

Esteban Ocon’s time at the team will end this year, and he will join Haas in 2025, meaning Pierre Gasly needs a new teammate.

Reserve driver Jack Doohan is reportedly close to being promoted to a full-time race seat by Alpine to replace Ocon.

But Briatore told the Formula For Success podcast about their line-up: “I don’t know yet. In this moment, the driver is not…

“In this moment you need to put the team together from a commercial side, technical side, management side.

“The driver makes no difference now.

“The difference was made in 2006, 2007, 2008. In this moment I believe only one driver was available, Carlos Sainz.”

Outgoing Ferrari driver Sainz has opted to sign for Williams in 2025, ignoring interest from Alpine and Sauber.

Alpine's vacant seat is one of just four remaining in the 2025 F1 driver line-up.

Briatore continued: “For me, it’s just the performance of the car. It’s restructuring the team completely.

“If you have a good car, you need a good driver. If the car is not performing…

“We are putting all the energy into the technical side to make sure the car of Alpine looks better, and better, and better.

“In 2026 I believe we will see the new Alpine.”

Briatore, now 74, was previously the Benetton team boss during Michael Schumacher’s title-winning days.

He then oversaw Fernando Alonso’s championships with Renault.

His latest challenge is to turn around the Alpine F1 team, who have endured a fraught 2024.

Among their issues was Ocon, who clattered into teammate Gasly in Monaco, drawing the ire of his employers.

Alpine later confirmed that Ocon would exit the team at the end of this year, and he has since signed for Haas.