Adrian Newey “agreement with Red Bull will be respected” before next F1 move

“Agreements are put in place to be honoured."

Eddie Jordan has revealed an “agreement” exists between Adrian Newey and Red Bull as he prepares to exit the team.

Chief technology officer Newey has made himself the most in-demand person in the F1 paddock by confirming he will leave Red Bull early next year.

Aston Martin and Ferrari are thought to lead the battle for his signature, desperate for Newey’s input into their 2026 car for the new F1 regulations.

Jordan, the ex-F1 team owner and now Newey’s manager, insists no announcement over a new destination will be made hastily.

“To my knowledge, Adrian is having the time and the summer of his life,” Jordan told his Formula For Success podcast.

“He’s still working with Red Bull on the RB17. He is absolutely overjoyed with that, he thinks it’s great.

“He has built other cars before. I dare say, it’s something that will be on his mind.

“He just wants to enjoy summer, like when he was a university student, and feel free.

“The reality is that he will be given time to make his decision. When there is something to say, he’ll say it.

“It will be his decision. Even if I did know, I certainly wouldn’t tell anybody…

“Agreements are put in place to be honoured.

“There is an agreement that we have with Red Bull with regards to releasing any future ideas that we may be doing.

“That will be adhered to, and respected 100%.”

F1 teams up and down the paddock are interested in the experience and knowledge that Newey brings with him.

His expertise could be crucial to make his next employer the developmental leader when the new F1 rules begin in 2026, potentially kickstarting a new era of dominance.

But where he will go remains a mystery.

McLaren have ruled themselves out and the latest rumblings suggest Aston Martin are ahead of Ferrari in the queue.

His former team Williams also hold an interest.

