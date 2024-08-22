Kevin Magnussen facing uncertain future as F1 exit looms

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, Dutch GP 2024
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, Dutch GP 2024


Kevin Magnussen says he is “pretty relaxed” about his racing future coming into the second half of the 2024 season despite facing a likely exit from Formula 1.

The 31-year-old has lost his place at Haas for the 2025 season, after the American squad elected to sign Esteban Ocon and Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman in a refreshed line-up.

With space on the 2025 F1 grid limited and the remaining seats earmarked for others, one-time podium finisher Magnussen is unlikely to remain in the series beyond this year.

Asked if his future plans were any clearer ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, Magnussen said: “No, not really. I mean, I have some ideas about what I’m going to do. But no news to share and nothing to announce.”

He went on to add that he is not approaching the second half of this season as if it’s his last in F1, while noting that he feels he has nothing left to prove as a driver after a decade in the series.

“I think I’m approaching this second half of the year like any other part of the year,” he said.

“I’ve been in the sport for so long I don’t think there’s anything to prove.

“I’ve shown over 10 years what I am as a driver, and I can’t really change that in half a year.

“So, I’m pretty relaxed about it and looking forward to whatever comes next year.

“There are options for me and whatever happens I’m going to enjoy the rest of this year not matter what. Let’s see what happens.”

Magnussen is keeping his cards close to his chest on what his options for 2025 are and didn’t rule out a testing role when asked if racing was his priority.

“The priority is to spend my time after this year on something that I think is fulfilling and something that I’m happy with,” he added.

“So, that could be many things. Formula 1 is one of them.”

Haas comes into the second half of the 2024 season seventh in the constructors’ table and just seven points behind RB.

While Magnussen thinks beating RB to sixth will be difficult, he feels Haas has a good chance in at least giving the Italian outfit a good fight.

“No, not really, but it’s possible,” he said when asked if he was confident Haas could get sixth in the standings.

“They are within realistic distance from us performance-wise and points-wise.

“That’s what we should go for. I think we have a chance. It’s probably more likely than not they are going to outperform us in the second half.

“But you don’t know what kind of developments they will bring and if they’ll work and that sort of stuff.

“So, I think there’s a realistic chance we can fight them. If you look at the first half of the season they’ve been stronger than us, but only by a bit. So, I think there is a chance.”

Quotes supplied by Connor McDonagh, Assistant F1 Editor

