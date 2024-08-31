Kimi Antonelli chosen as Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton successor for F1 2025

Andrea Kimi Antonelli will take the vacant Mercedes seat for F1 2025, replacing Lewis Hamilton, the team have confirmed.

Mercedes announced the promotion for their highly-rated teenage prodigy at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, where Antonelli crashed on his on his grand prix practice debut for the team.

Antonelli’s graduation to a works Mercedes seat has been expected for some time, with the team giving up on their ambitious pursuit of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, and overlooking more experienced options such as Carlos Sainz.

The Italian, who only turned 18 last weekend, will take the seat currently occupied by seven-time world champion Hamilton, who is joining Ferrari next season, and become teammates with George Russell.

"It is an amazing feeling to be announced as a Mercedes works driver alongside George for 2025," Antonelli said.

"Reaching F1 is a dream I've had since I was a small boy; I want to thank the team for the support they've given me in my career so far and the faith they've shown in me. I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity. I will be focused on getting better and delivering the best possible results for the team.



"I'm also really excited to become George's team-mate. He came through the team's junior programme just like myself and is someone I have a huge amount of respect for.

"He is super-fast, a multiple Grand Prix winner, and has already helped me improve as a driver. I am looking forward to learning from him and working together to deliver on track."

Kimi Antonelli

The announcement brings to an end months of speculation about who might replace Hamilton after the 39-year-old Briton sensationally announced in February that he would be quitting Mercedes in order to make a blockbuster Ferrari switch.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: "Our 2025 driver line-up combines experience, talent, youth and out-and-out raw speed.

"We are excited about what George and Kimi bring to the team both as individual drivers, but also as a partnership. Our new line-up is perfect to open the next chapter in our story. It is also a testament to the strength of our junior programme and our belief in home-grown talent.



"George has proved that he is one of the very best drivers in the world. He is not only fast, consistent, and determined, but has also developed into a strong leader within the team. Kimi has consistently shown the talent and speed needed to compete at the very top of our sport.

"We know it will be another big step up, but he has impressed us in his F1 testing this year and we will be supporting him every step of the way in the learning process.

"In George, he has an experienced team-mate from which he can learn and hone his craft. I am confident that both will contribute greatly as we continue to build momentum and fight at the front of the field."

Antonelli has been part of Mercedes’ junior programme for several years and has enjoyed a meteoric rise up the single-seater ladder. He won both the Italian F4 and ADAC F4 championships in 2022, before claiming two Formula Regional titles the following year.

He bypassed Formula 3 and moved straight into Formula 2 for 2024 but endured a difficult start to the season amid Prema’s struggles for competitiveness.

However, breakthrough sprint and feature race victories at Silverstone and Hungary have since followed, moving Antonelli up to seventh in the championship, 78 points behind series leader Isack Hadjar.