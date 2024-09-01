Nico Rosberg’s judgement on McLaren team orders debate

Nico Rosberg insists that McLaren’s decision to let their drivers race is “hurting” Lando Norris.

But he insisted that Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc’s win at the F1 Italian Grand Prix was not necessarily caused by the decision from McLaren bosses.

Norris started on pole position but was overtaken on the first lap by teammate Oscar Piastri, putting him on the back foot. He ultimately never recovered, and missed the chance to land a major blow on Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship.

Ex-F1 champion Rosberg analysed McLaren’s policy of not prioritising either driver for Sky Sports.

“Papaya rules are race, but race fairly,” Rosberg said.

“We hear that Lando thought Oscar went over the limit in the battle at Turn 4. I didn’t really he didn’t think it was fair and square.

“There will be heated discussions in the McLaren motorhome.

“It is very difficult to manage. It’s a fine line. You write those rules down but did Oscar go over the limit, in terms of the Papaya rules?

“I say that Oscar did a great job. He left the space and did a fantastic job.”

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella worked at Ferrari when Michael Schumacher was the undisputed No1.

But he is not behind McLaren’s interesting philosophy to treat both drivers equally, Rosberg claims.

“Such a philosophy is dictated by the very top. It comes from Zak Brown,” he said.

“We have two No 1 drivers because that is the essence of McLaren which goes back a long time. Andrea is executing that plan.

“They didn’t think they were compromising a win until the very end.

“They let their drivers race which was fun and exciting. At the end, Ferrari rolled the dice and caught them out with their strategy.

“It’s a question, with Lando, and the drivers’ championship. But they have decided that they want to keep going with both as No 1 drivers, and not give Lando the preference. Okay that’s the decision they take. But it’s definitely hurting Lando.”

Are McLaren risk averse?

Norris is 62 points behind Verstappen, who leads the drivers’ standings despite a period of terrible form.

Karun Chandhok said: “If they want to take on the drivers’ championship battle, they need to give Lando every point.

“On the flip side, they’ve let them race which will be good for Oscar. He drove a fantastic race and was the fastest McLaren today.

“Long-term you are better having Oscar onside, as well.”

Rosberg added: “Lando is on a roll. He’s driving well. His confidence has been on a high.

“It is motivating that he smells ‘I have a chance’. He is still the underdog.

“For Lando, it was a mistake in Turn 4. He was on the inside, he had control of the situation. He was too conservative.”

Are McLaren too hesitant at taking risks?

Rosberg answered: “Too risk averse? It’s difficult to say. Today they were caught out by surprise. You could not have predicted that Ferrari would have made it work. I wouldn’t say it, on today.

“Risk averse? They let their drivers fight like crazy! They went wheel to wheel and Lando almost spun out in the battle with Oscar.”

Rosberg insisted that the battle between the McLarens on Lap 1 did not cost them race victory.

“Not necessarily. Oscar drove a fantastic race. They did the best that they could today with that car,” he said.