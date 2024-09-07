McLaren told to “be impatient” and “pounce on Red Bull’s weakness”

“They are not doing the best job for Lando to challenge for the championship"

Norris, Verstappen
Norris, Verstappen

McLaren have been urged by Nico Rosberg to be more ruthless in their two championship battles with Red Bull.

Lando Norris remains 62 points adrift of Max Verstappen at the top of the drivers’ standings, but McLaren have cut the deficit to just eight points behind Red Bull in the constructors’.

The form and the results of McLaren suggest they could trouble Red Bull in both championships although their team orders philosophy has come under the microscope.

Polesitter Lando Norris scrapped with teammate Oscar Piastri on the first lap of last weekend’s F1 Italian Grand Prix. They ultimately both lost out to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

“We need McLaren to change things around a little bit,” Rosberg told the Sky F1 podcast.

“They are not doing the best job for Lando to challenge for the championship.

“As fans, we love to see Piastri against Norris in Turn 4. We were on the edge of our seats. From that point of view, respect to McLaren.

“But even more importantly for all of us, is that Lando gets a shot at the championship.

“It would be the most thrilling thing, two friends fighting it out.

“For that to happen, we need McLaren to be a bit more supportive of Lando and to introduce the ‘hold position’ action.

“Allowing their two drivers to race may have cost them the win.”

Natalie Pinkham provided a different perspective: “Seeing the McLaren faces on the podium after the race spoke volumes.

“Here were two very frustrated drivers. Would you have believed a year ago that they would be lamenting coming second and third?

“Perhaps next year is their year. Perhaps this is a building year. Even at the beginning, Max was dominant and we could never have foreseen Lando being in a championship fight.

“Not much will change in 2025. What we’re seeing now is sewing the seeds for next year. Maybe McLaren have to be patient, in that respect.”

However, 2016 F1 champion Rosberg disagreed.

Rosberg insisted: “I think McLaren should be impatient. They have a shot at the constructors' championship and the drivers’ championship.

“Next year, you don’t know. Mercedes might be [strong] or Ferrari might continue their progress.

“You cannot just be patient. I think they should be impatient and seize the momentum.

“Pounce on Red Bull’s weakness, go for it. You never know in F1 if you will get a second chance.”

