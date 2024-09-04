Lawrence Stroll reveals he and Adrian Newey have been “talking for years”

Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll says he has been “talking for years” to F1 design legend Adrian Newey about joining his team.

May’s announcement that Newey, widely regarded as one of the greatest car designers in F1 history, would be leaving Red Bull after 19 years in early 2025 sparked a race to secure his services.

After interest from the likes of Ferrari, McLaren and Williams, Aston Martin are reportedly on the verge of finalising a deal for Newey. A potential announcement has been tipped for next week, ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Such a move would mark a huge coup for Stroll’s team, with Newey winning 12 drivers’ championship and 13 constructors’ titles during stints at Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.

”Adrian and I have been talking not only for months but actually for years,” Stroll said in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday.

"Adrian is clearly the most talented and gifted individual in F1 based on his track record and history.

"So I'd be very excited for Adrian to join our team, as I think every other F1 team on the grid would feel exactly the same.”

When asked if Newey would join Aston Martin, Stroll said: "I certainly hope so.”

Newey had a secret tour of Aston Martin's brand new state-of-the-art factory at Silverstone earlier this summer.

An Aston Martin spokesperson told Crash.net: “Adrian has been linked to multiple teams. He would add value to whichever project he decides to join.

“He is just one of the big names being linked with this very exciting Aston Martin project but we don’t have anything to announce.”

Speaking to BBC Sport, Newey’s manager Eddie Jordan, the ex-F1 team boss, said he is “not prepared” to answer questions about the 65-year-old’s future.

Aston Martin have recently announced the signings of former Mercedes engine chief Andy Cowell and ex-Ferrari chassis technical director Enrico Cardille, who will join technical director Dan Fallows, who arrived from Red Bull in 2022.

In 2026, Aston Martin will embark on a new engine partnership with Honda. The Japanese manufacturer has powered Red Bull’s cars since 2019.