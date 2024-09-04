Mercedes and McLaren cleared by FIA amid ongoing F1 flexi-wing row

No F1 team has been found in breach of the technical regulations concerning flexi-wings, governing body the FIA has confirmed.

The latest flexi-wing drama has emerged this season, with Red Bull and Ferrari questioning how far rivals are pushing the regulations. Mercedes and McLaren’s front wings have come under particular scrutiny.

Checks were ramped up at the Belgian Grand Prix by the FIA, who announced detailed video footage would be used to better analyse exactly what teams were doing, and whether the behaviour of the front wings was in compliance with the rules.

The FIA has now confirmed it is satisfied with its findings so far.

“The FIA is examining front wings at every event with numerous checks (conformity of surfaces, conformity of deflections) with respect to the relevant F1 Technical Regulation. All front wings are currently compliant with the 2024 regulations,” an FIA statement read.

"Since the Belgian Grand Prix, the FIA has acquired additional data during FP1 and FP2 sessions to assess dynamic behaviours through an FIA-mandated video camera which captures areas of the front wing which are not visible through the official FOM cameras.

"This exercise will continue at least up until Singapore to ensure every team will have been running the mandated FIA camera on different types of tracks (low, medium, high and very high downforce).

"This will ensure a large database allowing the FIA to draw the most objective picture of the situation and quantify differences between the various dynamic patterns observed on track.

"No component is infinitely stiff, which is the reason why there are load-deflection tests in the regulations.

"The front wing has been a challenging area throughout the years because the aerodynamic loading patterns between different competitors vary and it is therefore difficult to find a load vector which will cover all types of front-wing construction.

"Other areas of the car, including rear wing and floor edges, have much more consistent aerodynamic loading patterns across the grid, making for a more universal load-deflection test.

"The FIA has the right to introduce new tests if irregularities are suspected. There are no plans for any short-term measures, but we are evaluating the situation with the medium and long-term in mind.”

Red Bull and Ferrari set for FIA talks

With McLaren and Mercedes’ competitive fortunes improving in recent months, there has been fresh skepticism from Red Bull and Ferrari, with both teams continuing to seek clarification over the legality of their rivals’ front wings.

Speaking after qualifying at last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko told Austrian broadcaster ORF: “The front wing of McLaren and Mercedes must be analysed.”

Following Sunday’s race, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: “Obviously there’s a test you pass, and then you have to look at the wording of the regulations.

“If you remember back in ’21, certainly around Baku time, there was a change to the front wing regulation. Even though our wing passed the test, it was exploiting an elasticity. So that’s an FIA issue; we’ll leave it with them.”

Asked if he agreed with Red Bull’s stance on the front wing of the Mercedes and McLaren, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur responded: “This is a discussion that I don’t want to have with you, I will have it with [Nikolas] Tombazis.

“But we have to respect the decision of the FIA. We will have, again, the discussion. We have to deal [with] it internally with the FIA.”