Adrian Newey's arrival tipped to attract 'star drivers' like Max Verstappen

"You’re going to attract the star players, the star drivers. They’re going to want to be part of that."

Legendary F1 commentator Martin Brundle believes it’s inevitable the signing of Adrian Newey will “attract the star players” such as Max Verstappen to Aston Martin.

On Tuesday, Newey was announced as Aston Martin’s new technical managing partner, overseeing their design team.

Newey will officially join Aston Martin in March 2025, with a view on the new technical regulations which will be introduced the following year.

The Aston Martin F1 driver line-up is set in stone for the next few years, with Fernando Alonso contracted until the end of 2026.

Lance Stroll will continue to drive at the team for as long as he wants - and his father - Lawrence Stroll (who is the team’s owner) wishes.

Unsurprisingly, Newey’s arrival has led to potential talk of Verstappen potentially joining in the future.

Verstappen’s relationship with Newey - and Honda, which will power Aston Martin from 2026 - make it a realistic possibility if the Silverstone outfit becomes a race-winning operation.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Brundle was asked whether Verstappen is “next” for Stroll.

“Absolutely, that's the thing with someone like Newey,” Brundle said. “You’re going to attract the star players, the star drivers. They’re going to want to be part of that.

“There’s no price list for F1 drivers, Premiership footballers or the likes of Adrian Newey. You’re worth what somebody is prepared to pay you. Lawrence Stroll didn’t become a billionaire because he’s careless with money.

“He knows what he’s spending. It will help attract other talent as well and focus, and sponsors, and investors in the team.

“It could end up actually being a bargain providing the car that goes fast. At the end of the day that’s what it’s all about - what the stopwatch says.

“All of the rest is just noise.”

Aston Martin sit fifth in the 2024 F1 constructors’ championship.

