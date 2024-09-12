Valtteri Bottas drops clear hint that his F1 future has been resolved

Valtteri Bottas strongly implied that he will rescue his F1 career by staying at Sauber next season.

Two race seats remain vacant before the 2025 F1 driver line-up is complete, and one of them belongs to Sauber who have signed Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg for their other car.

That means either Bottas or teammate Zhou Guanyu will lose their spot - but the former Mercedes veteran appears likely to cling on.

Bottas was asked at the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix whether he remains “99%” confident of staying, and he replied: “Yes.”

Is he in talks with other motorsport series as a contingency plan?

“Not anymore,” he confirmed.

Bottas said about the status of his talks with Sauber: “Still talking. Progressing. I am still positive.

“I shouldn’t really say much, but that’s where we are.

“There are still many things to discuss. Both parties need to be happy. But we’re going in the right direction.”

The decision for Sauber appeared to hinge on whether they prefer the experience of Bottas or the potential of a rookie.

Gabriel Bortoleto is among the F2 drivers strongly linked with a promotion into F1.

“Yes, I think it’s pretty straightforward,” Bottas admitted about Sauber’s consideration.

“I don’t want to say more, but you’ve got an idea of the situation.

“My strength is experience and what I can bring to the team.”

He continued: “It’s not odd, it’s just the sport. I feel like I’m in a good situation at the moment.

“I can’t tell you more.

“It’s pretty clear what I want, and hopefully we’ll get there soon.”

Sauber are the only F1 team to have not scored a single point this season. Bottas and Zhou are rooted at the foot of the drivers’ standings.

Bottas was asked if his car’s lack of competitiveness has almost cost him his F1 career.

“This sport is unfair,” he said. “I’ve seen that many times. I am in a difficult situation because of the performance of the car.

“Mattia knows what he can get from me. Hopefully I’ll be here next year, the car will be better, and I can show a bit more.”

Mattia Binotto, the former Ferrari team principal, has joined ahead of the team’s evolution into Audi in 2026.

Bottas said about the new boss: “He has learned that there is a big mountain to climb, it won’t be an easy road.

“We have built a good relationship, good respect, both ways.

“We catch up regularly about technical stuff and team personnel. He has been learning a lot but is now starting to take action.

“He is starting to get a clear picture of what we need.

“We need actions, we need change. The last two years things have been going downhill so something needs to change.”