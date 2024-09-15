Four drivers including Max Verstappen learn fate after probe into VSC overtake

Max Verstappen and three other F1 drivers have escaped punishment following an investigation into overtaking under Virtual Safety Car conditions at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Verstappen, along with Alpine pair Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, and Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg, were all summoned to the stewards for overtaking while yellow flags were still out after the finish of Sunday’s race in Baku.

The VSC was deployed after Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz crashed out on the penultimate lap following a high-speed tangle on the run to Turn 3, and the conditions - which forbid overtaking - remained in place until after the chequered flag.

Despite being seen overtaking cars on the in-lap, all four drivers were cleared but warned that further breaches in the future may incur “significant penalties”.

Verstappen, who lost three points to title rival Lando Norris after finishing behind the McLaren driver, felt a full Safety Car should have been thrown instead of a VSC and insisted that he did nothing wrong.

“I did everything correct,” the Dutchman told media including Crash.net. “Crossed the finish line all good at the chequered flag.

“On the in lap, end of the race, there are many examples before where it was the same. VSC, Safety Car, you drive back in and people are passing each other slowly or waving well done, stuff like that. So I’m quite surprised.”

The stewards verdict in full

F1’s stewards in Baku issued the same verdict for all drivers involved, which read:

The driver overtook other cars after the chequered flag, but while a VSC was still being displayed, following the crash at Turn 2. The driver was reminded that while passing after the chequered flag is not unusual, it is prohibited in the case of yellows, safety car or virtual safety car procedures. While the drivers were aware of where the incident was, they could not have known if emergency equipment or marshals were being dispatched onto the track, and so have to proceed with caution.

The Stewards are aware that this has happened earlier this season and was not noticed at the time. We are therefore warning the driver concerned, along with all other competitors. Further breaches may incur significant penalties.