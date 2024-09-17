‘Not even feisty’ Max Verstappen questioned: “Something has changed”

Max Verstappen has been questioned by former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Jacques Villeneuve believes “something has changed” with Max Verstappen who he claims is “not even feisty” as he continues to see his F1 championship lead shrink.

The Red Bull driver endured a tough race in Baku as he battled an ill-handling car on his way to finishing fifth. Verstappen was promoted two places thanks to a late crash involving teammate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen’s championship rival, Lando Norris, who had started 15th after a shock Q1 exit, overtook the Dutchman as he took fourth.

The result cut Verstappen’s championship lead down to 59 points and marked the third consecutive race that his advantage in the title race has been reduced by Norris.

And 1997 F1 world champion Villeneuve has questioned Verstappen amid his recent struggles.

"Max for the last few races sounds downbeat. He's not even feisty in the race and doesn't fight that hard,” Villeneuve said during a guest appearance on Sky Sports F1.

"Even on the radio, we barely hear him. Something has changed. It's as if he knows he hasn't won [for a while], he knows it [the car] is not driving like he wants.

"Now his team-mate was a lot quicker than him. That's a very strange situation.”

The three-time world champion was left rueing set-up changes going into qualifying which made his RB20 “worse”.

“I think we just paid the price with the changes that we made into qualifying. That just made it really difficult to drive,” Verstappen told media including Crash.net.

“The car was jumping around a lot, the wheels were coming off the ground in the corners. When you don’t have a contact patch with the tarmac, it’s very difficult.

“You try to make changes always to make the car better but unfortunately what we did made it worse.

"The overall behaviour is better [with the new floor]. Unfortunately we just made some wrong decisions going into qualifying and we paid the price for it.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK
News
19m ago
Bradley Ray gets WorldSBK teammate at Cremona
Bradley Ray, Alessandro Delbianco, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Bradley Ray, Alessandro Delbianco, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
42m ago
Jonathan Rea to miss Cremona WorldSBK
Jonathan Rea, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
RR
News
1h ago
Michael Dunlop criticises race organisers blaming budget for problems
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
WSBK
News
1h ago
Yamaha call on ex-WSBK racer to replace Dominique Aegerter at Cremona
Marvin Fritz.
Marvin Fritz.
© Gold & Goose
MOTO-X
News
1h ago
Ducati makes major signing ahead of MXGP debut season
Ducati factory, Borgo Panigale.
Ducati factory, Borgo Panigale.

More News

WSBK
News
3h ago
Honda finds setup progress at Aragon WorldSBK test
Xavi Vierge, Iker Lecuona, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Xavi Vierge, Iker Lecuona, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Red Bull vow to “attack” McLaren and “throw everything” at F1 title
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
F1
News
4h ago
‘Not even feisty’ Max Verstappen questioned: “Something has changed”
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
4h ago
How to watch F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Live stream and TV info here
F1`
F1`
F1
News
5h ago
Toto Wolff explains why Mercedes ‘passed’ on F1 design great Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey