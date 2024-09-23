‘No bad feelings’ - Mercedes explain why Lewis Hamilton and George Russell skipped media

Toto Wolff explains why Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were pulled from their post-race media duties.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were pulled from their F1 media commitments after the Singapore Grand Prix due to suffering “borderline heatstroke”.

Russel finished fourth in Singapore, two places ahead of teammate and seven-time world champion Hamilton, who was left frustrated with Mercedes’ strategy.

Hamilton started third on soft tyres and was forced to make an early pit stop which left him vulnerable on aged hard tyres in the second stint. He lost out to both Russell and future Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc. The 39-year-old Briton fumed about his strategy, complaining over team radio that Mercedes were “killing me with this offset”.

Mercedes team principal Wolff insisted there were “no bad feelings” or “any annoyance”, explaining his drivers simply weren’t well enough to attend their planned media debriefs after suffering in the brutal conditions.

“They did not feel well, borderline heatstroke or something like that but they have had water,” Wolff was quoted as saying by PA.

“They would not have been able to go to the [media] pen. There were no bad feelings or any annoyance. It is just that we had the doctors with them. But they are all good.”

A Mercedes spokesperson added: “Unfortunately neither George or Lewis will be attending the media pen this evening as they recover from the exertions of this evening’s race.”

Wolff admitted that opting to start Hamilton on softs was ultimately the “wrong decision”.

"We took a decision based on historic Singapore races where it is basically a procession, Monaco-like, and that the soft tyre would give him an opportunity at the start," he explained.

"That was pretty much the only overtaking opportunity. That was the wrong decision that we all took together jointly.

"It felt like a good offset but with the rear tyre deg that we had it was just one way and that was backwards. So, there was a logic behind it but obviously, it was contrary to what we should’ve decided, but it doesn’t hide away from the fact that the car is too slow.

"It was a really painful evening. It is not about when you look at the positions, fourth and sixth, that is not good, especially when you are starting third and fourth.

"The car... we struggle at the moment at tracks that are hot and are tough on traction - here and Baku. But this is no excuse.

"It is just at the moment not what we expect from ourselves because if your quickest car is a minute behind the leader it is just difficult to accept."

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR
News
7m ago
Dominic Herbertson splits with racing team after one-year alliance
Dominic Herbertson
Dominic Herbertson
F1
News
58m ago
Toto Wolff accuses Christian Horner of “stirring sh*t up” after George Russell mention
Toto Wolff and Christian Horner
Toto Wolff and Christian Horner
BSB
News
1h ago
Tom Ward gets BSB call-up in place of injured Franco Bourne
Tom Ward, 2024 Cadwell Park BSB.
Tom Ward, 2024 Cadwell Park BSB.
© British Superbike championship
Moto2
News
1h ago
Filip Salac announced as Jake Dixon’s Marc VDS Moto2 team-mate
Filip Salac, Marc VDS Racing Team, Emilia Romagna Moto2
Filip Salac, Marc VDS Racing Team, Emilia Romagna Moto2
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
1h ago
Temperature issues cost Alex Lowes at Cremona World Superbike
Alex Lowes, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

WSBK
News
2h ago
Yamaha World Superbike boss gives Jonathan Rea return update
Jonathan Rea, 2024 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen told FIA swearing drama “wasted energy” and “serves no good purpose”
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
3h ago
Lando Norris: McLaren dominant despite tweaks after rival ‘complaints’
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
News
3h ago
Garrett Gerloff lost rear brake in Cremona WorldSBK Race 2 Alex Lowes battle
Garrett Gerloff, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Garrett Gerloff, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Enea Bastianini explains how a late night led to Misano victory
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini