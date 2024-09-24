Daniel Ricciardo’s expected F1 exit labelled "half-hearted and confusing"

Daniel Ricciardo’s expected final F1 race at the Singapore Grand Prix was “half-hearted and confusing”, according to Martin Brundle.

RB driver Ricciardo finished 18th in Singapore after making a late pit stop for a new set of soft tyres to set the fastest lap and deny Lando Norris and McLaren an extra point.

This tactic, which raised ethical questions and led to McLaren calling for a review into Red Bull and RB’s relationship, benefitted Max Verstappen in his ongoing championship battle against Norris.

Writing in his post-race column for Sky, ex-F1 driver turned commentator Brundle said he was left feeling confused.

“Sergio Perez would bring the second Red Bull home in 10th from 13th on the grid for yet another disappointing event. This is a real problem for Red Bull going into 2025,” Brundle wrote.

“Their sister team RB kindly brought Daniel Ricciardo in for fresh tyres right at the end and he would deliver the fastest lap of the race which wouldn't earn him a championship point down there, but importantly took it away from Norris and McLaren, who are complaining of unfair tactics with their main rivals having two teams on the grid.

“It was Daniel's last race in F1 for a while, and perhaps forever. It was a rather half-hearted and confusing exit from the team perspective. The fans rewarded him with driver of the day as a farewell present, and that leaves him with a tally of 257 starts, 8 wins, 3 poles, and 32 podiums. And an awful lot of smiles and happy fans.

“Well done and good luck to him whatever happens next, he's a quality guy and world class driver.

“Liam Lawson will take over his RB from Austin and it's his chance to prove he should be on the 2025 grid in either of the two Red Bull teams.”

Ricciardo is expected to be replaced at RB by Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson in time for the United States Grand Prix in October.