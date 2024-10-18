Michael Schumacher’s “final masterpiece” Ferrari set for big-money auction

A classic Ferrari F1 car driven by Michael Schumacher is set for auction.

The 2006 Ferrari 248 F1 could become one of the most expensive F1 cars ever purchased when it goes under the hammer with RM Sotheby’s in November.

Schumacher drove this car in his final season before retiring (for the first time), in 2006.

The legendary driver won five grands prix in the 254 chassis as he battled Fernando Alonso, who ultimately won the F1 title that season.

It means this car is Schumacher’s final Ferrari F1 machine.

After a three-year retirement he returned to drive for Mercedes but never recreated his Ferrari heyday.

The immense historical value has been described as Schumacher’s “final masterpiece” by the auctioneers.

The car was purchased directly from Ferrari by its only owner since.

This was also Ferrari’s first V8-powered Formula 1 car since 1964. In this chassis, Schumacher beat Ayrton Senna’s pole position record.

“In the world of motorsport, Michael Schumacher’s name is accurately used to define the pinnacle of racing - synonymous with greatness, which we often hear referenced,” said Shelby Myers, Head of Private Sales, RM Sotheby’s.

“There are, however, cars that Schumacher drove and perhaps won a race or two in, and then there are the few cars that truly define his legacy, such as chassis 254. When we peel back the layers, very rarely does a Schumacher-era car carry as much weight as this one.

“My professional acumen involves determining what some of the world’s truly great cars are, especially those which we believe will be among the most important of all time for generations to come.

“There is no question that we consider the competition variants of any manufacturer the most sought-after. This has been true for every era of car collecting.

“As we triangulate what truly defines greatness, intrinsic characteristics such as manufacturer brand equity, astonishing aesthetic beauty, associated racing drivers, absolute rarity, significant ownership provenance, and so forth all factor into the equation. Perhaps the single most important defining characteristic among these elite competition cars is their racing record.

“Chassis 254 is at the very top of the pyramid. Never before has anything carrying the Schumacher name come to public sale with more wins or podium finishes.

“In fact, there is only one other chassis with more wins than chassis 254. In his last season with Ferrari, this car defined the legacy of perhaps the greatest driver in history, competing with one of the most storied automotive brands of all time. It truly does not get better.”