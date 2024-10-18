Max Verstappen pips George Russell to pole for United States sprint race

Max Verstappen clinched pole for the United States Grand Prix sprint race ahead of George Russell.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen was the man to beat in sprint qualifying as he pipped George Russell to pole by just 0.012s.

It was a tight session at the Circuit of the Americas with 0.2s between the top five drivers in sprint qualifying.

The two Mercedes drivers were the first drivers out in SQ3, with Russell taking provisional pole.

Lewis Hamilton was on course to beat it after a blistering S1, but made a mistake into Turn 12.

After that, no one was able to topple Russell’s top time, until Verstappen was able to do so.

The Dutchman will be looking to add yet another sprint victory to his CV on Saturday.

After qualifying, Verstappen noted: “We had a good day. Of course, Sprint Qualy is always very difficult, you never really know how much you can push.

“The whole day the car was working well. I'm happy to be first, it's been a while, so happy with today.

“This track is amazing to drive. With new tarmac, a little bit of old, then the bumps, it's not easy but it's fun.”

Russell secured second ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

F1 title contender Lando Norris secured fourth, while Carlos Sainz was sixth.

Rounding out the top 10 was Nico Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Kevin Magnussen, Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto.

Oscar Piastri was the shock early elimination in SQ1, leaving him 16th on the grid for the sprint.

Piastri was deemed to have exceeded track limits at the penultimate corner meaning his best lap was deleted.

He will start ahead of Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
7m ago
2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Saturday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP
37m ago
2024 Australian MotoGP: Qualifying - LIVE!
Marc Marquez, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
52m ago
How to watch Australian MotoGP Qualifying & Sprint live
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
F1
Results
58m ago
Starting grid for F1 United States Grand Prix sprint race
Max Verstappen will start from pole
Max Verstappen will start from pole
F1
News
1h ago
Christian Horner calls out F1 rivals’ “paranoia” over Red Bull ‘bib’ saga
Christian Horner
Christian Horner

More News

F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen pips George Russell to pole for United States sprint race
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
F1
News
3h ago
The questions McLaren still have about Red Bull’s contentious bib
Red Bull's RB20 has come under scrutiny in Austin
Red Bull's RB20 has come under scrutiny in Austin
F1
News
4h ago
Red Bull demonstrate controversial front bib device to FIA after practice
Red Bull
Red Bull
F1
News
5h ago
Carlos Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 in United States GP practice
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz