Why Pirelli changed F1 US GP trophy design at the last-minute

The last-minute change of trophy design at the F1 United States Grand Prix has been explained.

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

Pirelli changed its planned trophies for the F1 United States Grand Prix due to last-minute copyright concerns.

F1’s tyre manufacturer had a one-off ‘Heroo’ design commissioned by artist and designer Matteo Macchiavelli for the United States Grand Prix, but they were not presented on the podium after the race.

Instead, race-winner Charles Leclerc was handed a more traditional trophy, while Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen received Pirelli tyre trophies for finishing second and third.

Pirelli confirmed to Motorsport after Sunday’s grand prix that it and the race promoter decided to drop the trophy after being “made aware of potential similarities with other designs”.

The original press release announcing the special trophy design was also pulled from the Italian tyre company’s website.

Limited edition replicas of the ‘Heroo’ trophy were due to be made available for collectors and fans but is is unclear whether that will still happen.

The trophy closely resembles sculptures and collectibles created by Bearbrick, a brand of collectible designer figures. 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6m ago
Who should VR46 pick? Our verdicts on the five key options
Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone
F1
News
50m ago
Carlos Sainz: F1’s racing rules are “a bit blurry” after “very harsh” US GP penalty
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
F1
News
52m ago
Christian Horner points out McLaren error which could have avoided Lando Norris penalty
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
WSBK
News
1h ago
2025 Bimota World Superbike machine revealed
Bimota KB998. Credit: Kawasaki.
Bimota KB998. Credit: Kawasaki.
F1
News
1h ago
Six-figure fine for F1 United States GP promoter after track invasion
F1 US GP
F1 US GP

More News

F1
News
1h ago
Jenson Button argues “problem with the regulations” as Max Verstappen scrutinised
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle it out in Singapore
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle it out in Singapore
F1
News
1h ago
Why Pirelli changed F1 US GP trophy design at the last-minute
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
WSBK
News
1h ago
Alex Lowes: “It’s a pleasure to get a podium on the final day for me on the Kawasaki”
Alex Lowes, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Expert judgement backs stewards and deals a blow to Lando Norris
Norris, Verstappen
Norris, Verstappen
F1
News
2h ago
Toto Wolff raises ‘bias’ stewarding concern after Max Verstappen escapes penalty
Max Verstappen runs Lando Norris out wide at the start
Max Verstappen runs Lando Norris out wide at the start