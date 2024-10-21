Expert judgement backs stewards and deals a blow to Lando Norris

The “consistent” stewards delivered the right decision to penalise Lando Norris at the F1 United States Grand Prix, an expert analysis has found.

Norris dropped from third to fourth in Texas due to a five-second time penalty for overtaking Max Verstappen off-track at Turn 12 with four laps remaining.

McLaren vented their annoyance at the stewards’ call but a thorough analysis has gone against Norris.

Sky Sports’ Anthony Davidson rewatched the slo-mo highlights and explained why the stewards were correct.

Davidson first analysed a previous Norris v Verstappen battle, saying: “We have been seeing this happen all weekend, particularly at Turn 12.

“On Lap 51, one of Norris’ earlier attempts on Verstappen. Verstappen covers the inside - that’s what you hope to do to the attacking car, put them off the racing line.

“Nothing he can really do. There is no significant part of his car alongside. The only thing he can do is switch the line and appear on the outside, or try to attack the inside of Turn 13. But Max had that covered.

“He slips up around Turn 13 and runs wide. It gives Lando the opportunity to have a clear track in front of him.

“He almost has too good of a run, in many ways. Now he’s forced to go around the outside around Turn 14 into 15. It’s not really ideal. If you’re a little further behind the car in front, you can pop on the inside of 15, and the element of surprise is there.

“Max was driving brilliantly defensively. How to defend properly? It was such a good example, and went on for many laps.”

'Stewards have been consistent'

Then Davidson judged the controversial incident: “On Lap 52, Max made an early move. Much earlier than the previous lap.

“Lando thinks about going to the inside but then swaps back. Now he’s again committed to the outside. But, this time, it’s different to the previous move because he’s ahead at this stage.

“Now we’re in a position where [Norris] wants to stay close to the racing line. The reason he can’t go to the racing line is because Max is lurking on the inside, and he knows it.

“Now the tricky situation - deemed to be pushed off the track or not?

“What you’re looking for is: is the overtaker the aggressor? Are you in front of the car that you’re racing against?

“[Max was] before the corner had properly started. The rule says you need a significant part of your car ahead of the car that you’re fighting when you’re the overtaker, especially when you’re at the apex. It’s clear to see that [Norris] is not.

“When he turns into the apex, he is. But at the key point of the corner, he’s not.

“So the car in the defensive position is ahead, and can dictate where you put the car.

“It’s quite cheeky to try to drive around somebody, expecting them to give you time on the outside. It can happen but it’s not going to happen with Verstappen. Norris knows that.

“Pushed off the track? You could argue that you were. But you weren’t ahead.”

Both Norris and Verstappen were taken off track during their thrilling battle for the final podium spot.

Davidson said: “Verstappen would get a warning for going off the track. We saw drivers pick up warnings throughout the race. He’d get a warning for leaving the track and gaining the advantage.

“Lando, meanwhile, is overtaking a car off the track. You see the difference? That’s what I feel the stewards saw. They have been consistent this weekend.”

Davidson finally pleaded with the Circuit of the Americas to adjust Turn 12 to prevent future incidents.

He said: “My final gripe: they shouldn’t be [off track] at all. Please, Austin circuit, make changes! Put gravel there! Then it’s not a talking point!”