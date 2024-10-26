Sergio Perez suffers Q1 elimination in Mexico, to start home race 18th

Sergio Perez dumped out of qualifying in Q1 for his home race in Mexico City.

Sergio Pérez
Sergio Pérez

Sergio Perez will start his home race 18th on the grid after suffering a Q1 elimination at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix. 

The struggling Red Bull driver could only set a time good enough for 18th and was only quicker than Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Sauber's Zhou Guanyu in the first part of qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez. 

It is the fifth time this season that Perez has failed to make it out of Q1 in qualifying. 

It marks the latest blow to Red Bull's hopes of defending their constructors' title, with the Milton Keynes outfit trailing McLaren by 40 points with five rounds remaining. 

Perez is under huge pressure to retain his Red Bull seat for 2025, despite holding a valid contract. 

RB duo Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda are vying to stake a claim to replace Perez if the Mexican cannot turnaround his form. 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6m ago
Expert “clean” or “dirty” judgement on Marc Marquez v Pecco Bagnaia in Thailand
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
Results
30m ago
Thailand: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
News
31m ago
2024 Thai MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Martin in wet race, Marquez crashes
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
Results
43m ago
2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Race Results
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP
F1
Feature
57m ago
Six wild ways Red Bull could replace Sergio Perez
Perez, Piastri
Perez, Piastri

More News

Moto2
Results
1h ago
2024 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix - Race Results
Ai Ogura, Aron Canet and Marcos Ramirez, 2024, Thailand, Moto2
Ai Ogura, Aron Canet and Marcos Ramirez, 2024, Thailand, Moto2
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
1h ago
2024 Thai MotoGP: Race - LIVE!
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Valentino Rossi’s 27-year record finally beaten
Valentino Rossi, David Alonso
Valentino Rossi, David Alonso
F1
News
2h ago
Starting grid at today's F1 Mexico City Grand Prix
The top three qualifiers in Mexico City
The top three qualifiers in Mexico City
F1
News
2h ago
Sergio Perez reveals braking issue behind F1 qualifying disaster in Mexico
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez