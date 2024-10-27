Max Verstappen warns “don't expect miracles” despite “incredible” P2 in Mexico qualifying

Max Verstappen has downplayed expectations of Red Bull challenging Ferrari for the victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has warned not to “expect miracles” from Red Bull in Sunday’s F1 race at the Mexico City Grand Prix despite securing a front row starting position.

Verstappen pipped F1 title rival Lando Norris to a spot on the front row of the grid for the grand prix.

The Dutchman missed the majority of Friday practice due to an engine issue, and looked off the pace in FP3.

Even though he missed out on pole by well over two-tenths, Verstappen was delighted with his qualifying, labelling it an “incredible result for us”.

Speaking in the FIA press conference in Mexico, where Crash.net are present in the paddock, Verstappen said: “Yesterday I did like four laps, two laps on lower fuel, and two laps on high fuel, so it was basically just a complete write off, no information.

“So for me FP3 was very crucial, tried to do as many laps as I could. We were behind, the car was not feeling great and everything was just very difficult, so I knew it was going to be a tough qualifying, but we made some final adjustments and it all started to feel better.

“But to be on the front row is I think an incredible result for us.”

Verstappen managed to qualify on the front row last time out at the Circuit of the Americas.

However, Red Bull struggled for race pace relatively to Ferrari and McLaren.

Verstappen was still able to cling onto the podium after Norris was hit with a controversial five-second time penalty.

Looking ahead to the race though, Verstappen admitted he doesn't “expect miracles”.

“I don’t expect miracles,” he added. “I think Austin, yeah, Ferrari was really, really fast.

“Of course maybe that weekend McLaren was not as strong, but then in the race I think they were still competitive so from my side I don’t know, I guess we’ll find out tomorrow.”

Verstappen will be hoping to extend his lead in the F1 drivers’ championship on Sunday.

He’s 57 points ahead of Norris with five races to go.

