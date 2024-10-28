Lando Norris given F1 title boost as Max Verstappen could take Brazil engine penalty

Max Verstappen could take an engine penalty at this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen could be forced to take a grid penalty for this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix as Red Bull consider changing his engine.

Verstappen was forced to revert to an older engine after his Friday running was plagued due to a power unit issue.

The Dutchman recovered to put his Red Bull on the front row of the grid ahead of F1 title rival Lando Norris.

However, Red Bull’s challenge dissipated in the race as Verstappen struggled for straight-line speed, losing out to Carlos Sainz at the Safety Car restart.

Verstappen then was involved in two separate incidents with Norris, picking up 20 seconds worth of time penalties as a result.

The three-time world champion ultimately finished sixth, and with Norris in second, saw his championship lead reduce by 10 points.

Red Bull are now considering giving him a new engine for the final four races as they look to stay in title contention.

With overtaking opportunities plenty in Brazil, it would be an obvious choice for Red Bull if they decide to take a new engine.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Marko said: “More alarming is that we couldn't make the tyres work - both medium and hard.

“We were nowhere near the two front teams, and I guess part of the problem is that Friday, we couldn't drive because of the engine problems.

“We have to do something, that's clear. We also will have a change the engine because we had been so slow on the straight.

“This engine, which was in the car, was not supposed to be in the car, so most likely Brazil could happen.”

Marko also confirmed to Austrian broadcaster ORF that the engine Verstappen was running in Mexico was only intended for practice sessions, suggesting the performance of it wasn’t close to its peak.

Marko explained: “The engine we had in there was no longer intended for the race, and the older an engine gets, the more its performance diminishes,” he said.

“The penalty would be five places. That wouldn't be so severe in Brazil, for example, where you can overtake relatively easily. But we saw that we were missing three to eight km/h on the straights.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
Feature
1h ago
‘Got what he had coming to him’ - Does Max Verstappen need to change?
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Honda “have better edge grip, better traction, more top speed” than Yamaha - Alex Rins
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
F1
Feature
1h ago
Mexico F1 driver ratings: Carlos Sainz gets perfect score as one midfield star shines
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
RR
News
2h ago
Michael Dunlop: National road racing “is finished, I don’t think the TT needs it”
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Takaaki Nakagami “super happy” for “very clever” compatriot Ai Ogura after Moto2 title win
Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Joan Mir takes aim at MotoGP stewards after “over the limit” Marc Marquez clash
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Who is MotoGP title favourite now after tense Thai GP?
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton blames front wing misjudgement for “really bad” opening stint
Mercedes
Mercedes
MotoGP
Feature
4h ago
OPINION: Does Andrea Iannone deserve a second-chance?
Andrea Iannone in 2019
Andrea Iannone in 2019
F1
News
4h ago
Helmut Marko blames Liam Lawson after middle-finger salute to Sergio Perez
Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko