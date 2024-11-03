Nico Hulkenberg evokes Giancarlo Fisichella memory with rare black flag DQ

Remarkably rare black flag disqualification from an F1 grand prix

Nico Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg was disqualified from the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix after receiving a black flag.

The Haas driver crashed but was pushed back onto the track in Brazil by marshals.

Drivers are not allowed to receive assistance in returning to the race after crashing.

Hulkenberg’s was the first black flag DQ from an F1 grand prix since 2007.

Giancarlo Fisichella and Felipe Massa both received the rare disqualification via a black flag 17 years ago in Canada.

They both exited the pits when the lights were red.

But Hulkenberg brought back the black-flagged DQ when he spun his Haas on Turn 1 on Lap 27 of the wet race.

The Virtual Safety Car came out and Hulkenberg rejoined - but only due to the marshals’ help.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
4m ago
‘At least one car was behaving’ - Lewis Hamilton calls his Mercedes “a plank of wood”
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
48m ago
Lando Norris hits out at F1 red flag tyre rule: “It’s not talent, it’s just luck”
Lando Norris in the pit lane
Lando Norris in the pit lane
F1
Results
1h ago
F1 World Championship points after 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Race Results
Esteban Ocon leads in Brazil
Esteban Ocon leads in Brazil
F1
Race Report
1h ago
Max Verstappen wins bonkers Brazil race from 17th, Alpine take 2-3
Max Verstappen celebrates after ending his 10-race winless streak
Max Verstappen celebrates after ending his 10-race winless streak

More News

Le Mans
News
1h ago
Valentino Rossi’s feedback after debut in BMW M Motorsport Hypercar
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
News
2h ago
Nico Hulkenberg evokes Giancarlo Fisichella memory with rare black flag DQ
Nico Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jack Miller breaks silence after petrifying Malaysian MotoGP incident
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
3h ago
Wet F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix red-flagged after Franco Colapinto crash
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP
News
3h ago
MotoGP title rivals lock horns but “don’t understand why we need to be enemies”
Bagnaia, Martin
Bagnaia, Martin