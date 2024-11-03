Nico Hulkenberg evokes Giancarlo Fisichella memory with rare black flag DQ

Nico Hulkenberg was disqualified from the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix after receiving a black flag.

The Haas driver crashed but was pushed back onto the track in Brazil by marshals.

Drivers are not allowed to receive assistance in returning to the race after crashing.

Hulkenberg’s was the first black flag DQ from an F1 grand prix since 2007.

Giancarlo Fisichella and Felipe Massa both received the rare disqualification via a black flag 17 years ago in Canada.

They both exited the pits when the lights were red.

But Hulkenberg brought back the black-flagged DQ when he spun his Haas on Turn 1 on Lap 27 of the wet race.

The Virtual Safety Car came out and Hulkenberg rejoined - but only due to the marshals’ help.